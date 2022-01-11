Jamf Ends 2021 Helping Over 60,000 Customers Succeed with Apple

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is now helping more than 60,000 active customers succeed with Apple and is running on approximately 26.5 million devices worldwide.



2021 was a pivotal year for Jamf, as the company added new functionality to its Apple Enterprise Management platform to help organizations connect, manage and secure their devices. Jamf added more than 6 million devices and 13,000 customers in 2021 and is now running on approximately 26.5 million devices and serves more than 60,000 customers. These organizations include:

9 of the 10 largest companies, as ranked by Fortune 500

22 of the 25 most valuable brands, according to Forbes

10 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, according to Bankrate.com

10 of the top 10 global universities, according to U.S. News & World Report

8 of the top 10 technology companies, as ranked by Fortune



In 2021, Jamf completed its three largest contracts in its history, and ended the year with its highest gross customer revenue retention rate since its founding in 2002.

“Exiting 2021, we saw continued strengthening in commercial markets across all geographies,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “Looking ahead, this commercial momentum, along with continued investments in our go-to-market activities and new products, will help drive strong revenue growth in 2022. We are excited to continue to help our customers empower their end users with technology that is enterprise-secure and consumer-simple, while protecting personal privacy.”

Jamf further strengthened its security platform with acquisition of Wandera and cmdReporter, and rolled out key product enhancements to help organizations succeed in today’s hybrid work world

Jamf completed its acquisition of cmdReporter , a suite of security and compliance tools purpose-built for macOS, in February of 2021. Jamf also completed its acquisition of Wandera , a leader in zero trust cloud security and access, in July. These acquisitions uniquely position Jamf to help IT and security teams confidently protect devices, data and applications while extending the intended Apple experience through the most robust and scalable Apple Enterprise Management platform in the market.



At its 12th annual Jamf Nation User Conference in October, Jamf launched Jamf Private Access, a true zero trust network access solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology, ensuring that after a user authenticates into their device business connections are secure, along with Jamf Threat Defense, a mobile security solution that protects endpoints from being compromised through mobile threat detection and zero-day phishing prevention with a web-based dashboard for real-time notifications and remediation. Jamf also rolled out key functionalities across its platform, including new bring your own device (BYOD) functionality, application lifecycle management capabilities, integrations with Google, data loss prevention features and more.

Jamf has seen significant success with its new line of security-focused products for commercial organizations, with approximately 8,000 commercial customers running Jamf Connect, Jamf Private Access, Jamf Protect, Jamf Threat Defense, or Jamf Data Policy on millions of Apple devices.



Jamf appoints John Strosahl as company president and chief operating officer and Beth Tschida as chief technology officer, while making other key hires to continue to build a world-class team

As president of Jamf, Strosahl will be responsible for leading the company’s operations and strategic growth. Strosahl joined Jamf in 2015, and since then has been instrumental in driving the company's topline growth, establishing and growing its international presence, and transitioning the business to a recurring revenue model.



“I am proud of the momentum Jamf has entering into 2022 and I attribute it to our sharp focus on serving our global customer base and their ever-changing needs with the most complete and scalable Apple Enterprise Management platform available,” said Strosahl. “I am honored to take on this additional responsibility and continue to help our customers succeed with Apple well into the future.”

Jamf has also appointed Beth Tschida to chief technology officer. Tschida joined Jamf in 2018 as senior vice president of engineering, and since then has rapidly scaled its global engineering organization and expanded Jamf’s product delivery capabilities across its entire Apple Enterprise Management platform.

These two key appointments continue Jamf’s momentum in building a world-class team to further its mission of helping organizations succeed with Apple. In 2021 Jamf also hired Linh Lam as its chief information officer. Lam leads Jamf’s technology strategy to create and implement a model for the modern hybrid workplace as the company continues its rapid growth.

“I could not be more excited about the strength of our entire leadership team. John’s extensive go-to-market experience, combined with his ability to build a stellar organization, will help Jamf continue to grow its reach globally,” Hager said.

Jamf certified as a Great Place to Work®; top workplace for women and families

This year, Great Place to Work®, a global leader in workplace culture, certified Jamf as a ‘Great Place to Work.’ Jamf was also ranked as one of the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. Inc also named Jamf as a ‘best-led’ company. Jamf finished the year with greater than 90% employee retention.

Jamf continues to expand educational opportunity worldwide through its work with MATTER

Jamf opened three new MATTER Innovation Hubs in 2021, including one in Afghanistan with the Bayat Foundation, bringing the total to nine hubs located in 6 countries, with four additional hubs planned to open in the first half of 2022.

MATTER Innovation Hubs seek to engage students in technology-enabled active learning. This educational model encourages teachers to moderate and encourage student learning, discussion, and exploration to set students up with in-demand skills for future success.

Sponsored and run by Jamf employees, the Jamf Nation Global Foundation and other partners, the Hubs are stocked with iPad, OSMO Learning manipulatives, Sphero education technology and dozens of educational apps to offer students the technology they need to expand their skills. Thanks to Jamf and MATTER’s partnership, the MATTER Innovation Hubs are able to bring educational opportunity powered by technology to students around the globe.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

