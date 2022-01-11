Eaton Partners Acts as Placement Agent and Advisor for Bonaccord Capital Partners

ROWAYTON, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as the placement agent and advisor for Bonaccord Capital Partners (“Bonaccord” or “BCP”).



Bonaccord Capital Partners I closed (August 31, 2021) with approximately $740 million in capital commitments, supported by further co-investment commitments of approximately $500 million. BCP, a subsidiary of P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX), seeks to acquire minority equity stakes in established private markets sponsors. Bonaccord’s primary investment focus is on mid-sized managers across private markets strategies, including private equity, private credit, real estate, and real assets.

GP Stakes investing involves acquiring minority interests in the business of established General Partners (“GPs”) and has grown to include a handful of large investors over the past several decades. GP Stakes investors benefit from the overall cash flow generation and growth of the GP as a whole, as opposed to investing as a limited partner in an individual fund. GP Stakes can facilitate diversification in an investor’s private equity program by providing exposure to stable cash yields generated by management fee streams.

“The investment profile of a GP Stake compares favorably to a traditional LP investment,” said Charlie Eaton, Founder of Eaton Partners. “BCP targets managers with strong profit margins, stable investors, and strong track records. As private markets continue to grow, owning stakes in strong GP franchises has proven to be a compelling strategy for investors looking for immediate private markets exposure. Congratulations to the entire team on this successful capital raise.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $114 billion across more than 160 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners is a private equity manager focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in leading mid-sized private markets sponsors. BCP has deployed over $1.5 billion in fund and co-investment commitments since inception, forming partnerships with nine private markets sponsors across private equity, private credit, real estate and real assets. Bonaccord is a subsidiary of P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX).

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

