Skkynet Releases Enhanced DataHub®

DataHub® real-time middleware now supports connections to popular real-time data historians, alarms and notifications, and MQTT Sparkplug B.

Mississauga, Ontario, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet”) (OTCQB: SKKY) is pleased to announce the release of a major new version of DataHub® middleware. With powerful new enhancements, DataHub middleware for secure, real-time industrial data communications now connects to popular industrial data historians from AVEVA, InfluxData, and OSIsoft. This innovative release is also able to generate alarms and notifications, and can handle thousands of MQTT connections, including MQTT Sparkplug B.

“This latest release of DataHub is redefining industrial IoT,” said Paul Thomas, President of Skkynet. “Users can now collect historical and alarm data directly from in-plant systems and securely pass it over the Internet to central offices and the cloud.”

Industrial data from virtually any source: pipelines, wind farms, factories, chemical plants, assembly lines, water treatment facilities, and more can be consolidated and then transmitted securely and in real time to corporate analytical systems and data lakes to power AI engines, synchronize digital twin implementations, and feed KPI calculations.

Security is based on Skkynet’s patented technology that uses outbound-only connections to ensure that no attack surface is exposed on a local plant network. It requires no IT policy changes, no open inbound firewall ports, no VPNs, and no extra hardware―while allowing real-time bi-directional data flow through DMZs and network proxies up to the cloud.

The new release also provides enhanced, patent-pending support for MQTT, strengthening IoT communications by allowing users to integrate multiple connections and providing them with more reliable verification of data delivery and status of connected devices. Additional new features include the ability to generate alarms and notifications from process data as it flows through the system, and to send them via email, text messages, and social media.

Skkynet’s products and services—DataHub software for in-plant, Skkynet DataHub service for Microsoft Azure, SkkyHub cloud service, and ETK for embedded devices—provide secure access to industrial data through open, standard industrial protocols, allowing users to fully integrate OT with IT systems and other applications anywhere in the world. Secure by design, Skkynet’s solution requires no VPN, no open firewall ports, no special programming, and no additional hardware. Secure integration of embedded devices, on-premise systems, and remote locations through seamless, end-to-end connectivity in real time lets users derive maximum value from Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0. For more information, visit: https://skkynet.com/investors/

About Skkynet

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: SKKY) is a global leader and innovator in real-time information systems. Skkynet’s leading-edge platform includes the award-winning SkkyHub™ service, DataHub® middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure , and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software. The platform enables real-time data connectivity for industrial, embedded, and financial systems, with no programming required. Skkynet’s platform is uniquely positioned for the “Internet of Things” and “Industry 4.0” because unlike the traditional approach for networked systems, Skkynet’s architecture is secure by design.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Skkynet assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Skkynet believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Skkynet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact