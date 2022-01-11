Biomea Fusion Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 2022 BioConnect Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel irreversible small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference. The conference is being held on January 10-13, 2022, virtually.

Thomas Butler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Biomea Fusion, will provide a corporate update during the fireside chat.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/bioconnect) to register for the conference. Additionally, a live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/ and will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. An irreversible small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional reversible drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ discovery platform to advance a pipeline of irreversible-binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing irreversible small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

