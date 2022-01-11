Wanderport Corporation Announces Cancellation of 10M Common Shares

SANTA MONICA, CA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC Pink: WDRP), a solution provider using blockchain, digital asset and metaverse technology to offer products and services related to the areas of health, wellness, education and commerce, is pleased to announce the cancellation of 10M Common shares.

As part of the reorganization effort, the Company had reached an agreement to secure and cancel 10M shares of its Common stock. As the result, the total outstanding shares will be reduced to 680,533,333.

To further the Company’s effort to improve the balance sheet in preparation for future growth via mergers and acquisitions, the Company is in talks with other shareholders to acquire and cancel additional shares. Management expects the subsequent share reduction to be accomplished later this month.

As a near term goal, the Company seek to elevate its operations and uplist to a fully reporting company. This will allow Wanderport to reach another level of investors, which it needs to support the anticipated growth.

The Company’s new focus is on offering practical solutions based on blockchain, cryptocurrency and metaverse. The solutions will aim at improving the way people stay healthy, learn and conduct commerce. Growth in these areas will be achieved organically or by acquiring strategic assets or complementary entities that are in the same space.

“Wanderport’s new direction with blockchain and metaverse is a game changer for the Company,” commented Miki Takeuchi, CEO. “We expect the new initiatives to have a huge impact on our business and anxious to move full speed ahead. We appreciate all of our shareholders’ support and look forward to providing updates as milestones are reached,” concluded Takeuchi.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a solution provider using blockchain, digital asset and metaverse technology to offer products and services related to the areas of health, wellness, education and commerce.

For more information, please visit https://wanderportcorp.com .

