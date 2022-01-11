National Academy of Social Insurance Elects Forty-Eight New Members

Washington, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the National Academy of Social Insurance has approved the election of 48 distinguished experts to the Academy, bringing the total active membership to over 1,200. (A complete list of individuals newly elected to the Academy may be found below.)
“We are excited to welcome our newest Members and to support their contributions to social insurance and related policy areas,” says William Arnone, the Academy’s Chief Executive Officer. “New and existing Members, encompassing a diverse range of perspectives and expertise, play a pivotal role in the Academy’s work to address critical issues in today’s challenging environment – from the impacts of COVID-19 to racism in its many dimensions.”
The Academy advances solutions to challenges facing the nation by increasing public understanding of how social insurance contributes to economic security. This mission encompasses established social insurance programs – Social Security, Medicare, Workers’ Compensation, and Unemployment Insurance – as well as related policy areas, including Medicaid, long-term services and supports, paid leave, other social assistance programs, and private employee benefits.
“We’re thrilled to welcome this new cohort of social insurance experts to the Academy’s membership. Together, they bring an expansive base of knowledge across topics critical to the social insurance field and will help elevate the Academy’s mission to strengthen social insurance and improve economic security in this country,” said Robert Espinoza, Chair of the Membership Committee and Vice President of Policy at PHI, a national organization focused on strengthening the direct care workforce.
New Academy Members are nominated by current Members in recognition of their professional contributions, such as improving the quality of research, administration, or policymaking in an area of social insurance. Members make significant contributions to the Academy’s research, education, and leadership development initiatives by volunteering their time to serve on study panels, task forces, committees, and speaking at conferences and other Academy programs. For more information about membership in the Academy and a full list of active Members, please visit the Academy’s website: www.nasi.org.
Newly elected Academy Members and their affiliations at the time of nomination:
Staci Alexander, AARP
Algernon Austin, Center for Economic and Policy Research
Colleen Barry, Cornell University
Michelle Beebe, U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Karen Biddle Andres, The Aspen Institute Financial Security Program
Alexander Billioux, UnitedHealthcare
Chad Bolt, Office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
Bobbie Brinegar, Independent Consultant
Melanie Campbell, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Marci Chodroff, Magellan Health
Joyanne Cobb, Social Security Administration
Shekinah Fashaw-Walters, University of Minnesota School of Public Health
Karen Fein, Bridgewater State University
Sara Sternberg Greene, Duke Law School
Jeremie Greer, Liberation in a Generation
Angela Hanks, U.S. Department of Labor
Karen Helsing, National Academy of Sciences, Health and Medicine Division
Todd Honeycutt, Mathematica
Freeman Hrabowski, University of Maryland Baltimore County
Mia Ives-Rublee, Center for American Progress
Renée Johnson, Public Private Strategies
Jennifer Kowalski, Anthem, Inc.
Andrew MacPherson, Heathsperien, LLC
Amy Matsui, National Womens Law Center
John Mendeloff, University of Pittsburgh
Sarita Mohanty, The SCAN Foundation
Hannah Neprash, University of Minnesota School of Public Health
Eloise Pasachoff, Georgetown Law Center
Siavash Radpour, The New School
Julia Raifman, Boston University School of Public Health
Conway Reinders, Social Security Advisory Board
Jesse Rothstein, Institute for Research on Labor and Employment
Jennifer Ryan, Aurrera Health Group
Jessica Schieder, Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy
Julia Simon-Mishel, Philadelphia Legal Assistance
Eric Skidmore, Social Security Administration
Ken Sokol, Financial Spreadsheets LLC
Ruth Stein, Department of Pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Betsey Stevenson, University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy
Michael Strain, American Enterprise Institute
Nichole Swafford, Social Security Administration
Emma Tatem, Social Security Advisory Board
Christopher Towner, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget
Diego Valero Carreras, London School of Economics
Courtney Van Houtven, Duke University and Durham VA Health Care System
Dorian Warren, Community Change
Elaine Weiss, National Academy of Social Insurance
Fred Zimmerman, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health