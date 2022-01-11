National Academy of Social Insurance Elects Forty-Eight New Members

Washington, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the National Academy of Social Insurance has approved the election of 48 distinguished experts to the Academy, bringing the total active membership to over 1,200. (A complete list of individuals newly elected to the Academy may be found below.)

“We are excited to welcome our newest Members and to support their contributions to social insurance and related policy areas,” says William Arnone, the Academy’s Chief Executive Officer. “New and existing Members, encompassing a diverse range of perspectives and expertise, play a pivotal role in the Academy’s work to address critical issues in today’s challenging environment – from the impacts of COVID-19 to racism in its many dimensions.”

The Academy advances solutions to challenges facing the nation by increasing public understanding of how social insurance contributes to economic security. This mission encompasses established social insurance programs – Social Security, Medicare, Workers’ Compensation, and Unemployment Insurance – as well as related policy areas, including Medicaid, long-term services and supports, paid leave, other social assistance programs, and private employee benefits.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this new cohort of social insurance experts to the Academy’s membership. Together, they bring an expansive base of knowledge across topics critical to the social insurance field and will help elevate the Academy’s mission to strengthen social insurance and improve economic security in this country,” said Robert Espinoza, Chair of the Membership Committee and Vice President of Policy at PHI, a national organization focused on strengthening the direct care workforce.

New Academy Members are nominated by current Members in recognition of their professional contributions, such as improving the quality of research, administration, or policymaking in an area of social insurance. Members make significant contributions to the Academy’s research, education, and leadership development initiatives by volunteering their time to serve on study panels, task forces, committees, and speaking at conferences and other Academy programs. For more information about membership in the Academy and a full list of active Members, please visit the Academy’s website: www.nasi.org.

Newly elected Academy Members and their affiliations at the time of nomination:

Staci Alexander, AARP

Algernon Austin, Center for Economic and Policy Research

Colleen Barry, Cornell University

Michelle Beebe, U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

Karen Biddle Andres, The Aspen Institute Financial Security Program

Alexander Billioux, UnitedHealthcare

Chad Bolt, Office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown

Bobbie Brinegar, Independent Consultant

Melanie Campbell, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Marci Chodroff, Magellan Health

Joyanne Cobb, Social Security Administration

Shekinah Fashaw-Walters, University of Minnesota School of Public Health

Karen Fein, Bridgewater State University

Sara Sternberg Greene, Duke Law School

Jeremie Greer, Liberation in a Generation

Angela Hanks, U.S. Department of Labor

Karen Helsing, National Academy of Sciences, Health and Medicine Division

Todd Honeycutt, Mathematica

Freeman Hrabowski, University of Maryland Baltimore County

Mia Ives-Rublee, Center for American Progress

Renée Johnson, Public Private Strategies

Jennifer Kowalski, Anthem, Inc.

Andrew MacPherson, Heathsperien, LLC

Amy Matsui, National Womens Law Center

John Mendeloff, University of Pittsburgh

Sarita Mohanty, The SCAN Foundation

Hannah Neprash, University of Minnesota School of Public Health

Eloise Pasachoff, Georgetown Law Center

Siavash Radpour, The New School

Julia Raifman, Boston University School of Public Health

Conway Reinders, Social Security Advisory Board

Jesse Rothstein, Institute for Research on Labor and Employment

Jennifer Ryan, Aurrera Health Group

Jessica Schieder, Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy

Julia Simon-Mishel, Philadelphia Legal Assistance

Eric Skidmore, Social Security Administration

Ken Sokol, Financial Spreadsheets LLC

Ruth Stein, Department of Pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Betsey Stevenson, University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy

Michael Strain, American Enterprise Institute

Nichole Swafford, Social Security Administration

Emma Tatem, Social Security Advisory Board

Christopher Towner, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

Diego Valero Carreras, London School of Economics

Courtney Van Houtven, Duke University and Durham VA Health Care System

Dorian Warren, Community Change

Elaine Weiss, National Academy of Social Insurance

Fred Zimmerman, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health