Flock Safety Appoints New COO, Formerly of Doordash, to Drive Sustained Growth Across the U.S.

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the first public safety operating system aiming to eliminate crime, today announces the hire of Elan Greenberg as its first Chief Operating Officer. This comes on the heels of a massive growth year for Flock where the company grew annual revenue by 300% and headcount by 200%.

Greenberg most recently launched and led the Non-Restaurants business at DoorDash. He previously headed the company’s Platform Operations team, led the company’s Canada business as a Regional General Manager, and helped launch the company’s New York region. During his nearly five years at DoorDash, the company became the leading on-demand platform for local commerce.

Prior to DoorDash, Greenberg worked on the Mergers & Acquisitions team at Morgan Stanley in New York, and served overseas as an officer in the U.S. Marines.

"From the moment I learned about Flock Safety and met the leadership team, I was drawn to the company's ambitious vision for eliminating crime in communities everywhere. I’m incredibly excited to serve as a leader at a company solving real problems that impact millions of people every day,” said Greenberg.

In 2021, Flock Safety expanded to help protect over 1,500 cities across the country. The company counts over 1,200 law enforcement agencies as partners and is currently providing the evidence for law enforcement to solve 2.5% of reported crime in the U.S., nearly 500 crimes per day.

In July, Flock Safety closed a $150 million Series D fundraise led by Andreessen Horowitz to accelerate product development and expand its team to support every city across the country. With this capital, Flock Safety has become the leading technology solution for crime reduction in the U.S.

As COO, Greenberg will help build on this momentum. He will lead Flock Safety’s Field Operations, Product Implementation, Project Management, and Supply Chain divisions, cementing Flock Safety’s leading position in operational excellence within the public safety industry.

“Elan’s experience scaling up an operationally-complex business at DoorDash lends itself perfectly to what we are doing at Flock Safety,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO. “I am confident that his unique strengths in leadership, operational expertise, and growth mindset will strategically accelerate our ability to achieve our goals as a business.”

To learn more about Elan, read his Q&A at: https://www.flocksafety.com/articles/why-i-joined-flock-coo-elan-greenberg.

Flock Safety is growing rapidly across the country. Visit our Careers Page to learn more about open roles: https://www.flocksafety.com/careers.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps communities and law enforcement in 1,500 cities work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. We build devices that capture objective evidence and use machine learning to create and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. Learn more at: https://www.flocksafety.com/.

