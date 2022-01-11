EXL Named to Newsweek’s 2022 List of Most Responsible Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced that it has been named to the annual Newsweek list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022.



The America’s Most Responsible Companies recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey. Key performance indicators tracked included company performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries.

“Our commitment to corporate and social responsibility goes beyond our promise to our clients and employees to drive new innovation, demonstrate excellence, and support growth. We must also recognize the critical role we play in our communities and do our part to ensure that we operate in a manner that cultivates diversity, reduces waste and contributes to a bright future for all,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL Vice Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to continued progress as we pursue our ESG agenda in the months and years to come."

In its recently published Sustainability Report, EXL announced its goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2045.

To view the complete list of America's Most Responsibility Companies, visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022. Additional information about EXL’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found in its Sustainability Report.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer