Polaris Engineering Patents Process Supporting the Production of Clean Fuels

LAKE CHARLES, La., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris EPC Inc., a privately-owned company focusing on clean refining and energy projects, announced it has received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its UltraFuels® Technology Process.

The UltraFuels® units are custom designed for any production capacity. The design flexibility allows for the production of a wide variety of clean fuels such as Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel, 87 Regular, 87 Clean, 93 Premium, Jet, and Marine fuel oil. The smaller size of the base unit allows the owner to accelerate the operating permit process in some states. This factor, along with the modular design, significantly reduces the overall project schedule and risk.

Gerry R. Obluda, Co-Founder and Director of Marketing and Technology, said, “We are pleased that our industry-disrupting technology has received validation for the 'Process of Upgrading Ultralight Crude Oil and Condensates,’ registered with the trademark UltraFuels®.”

“Our UltraFuels® units are designed to produce low-carbon ‘Blue’ transportation fuels by processing light crude oil and condensate while generating minimal facility emissions,” continued Obluda. “We consider these units to be the next-generation in transportation fuels, incorporating the latest low-emission technologies in a unique, modular equipment configuration. This configuration is compatible with the latest greenhouse gas reduction technologies. When combined, the carbon dioxide and pollutant emissions are 95% less than the average U.S oil refinery.”

About Polaris EPC Inc.

Polaris EPC has been operating for over 25 years in the industrial hub of southwest Louisiana. The company was founded upon process engineering consulting services. Today, Polaris helps refining and petrochemical clients around the world find innovative and cost-effective solutions through multi-disciplined engineering, fabrication and field construction services. Polaris also has an established international presence, with dedicated offices in the United States, Virgin Islands and a footprint that includes 19 countries and five continents. For more information visit PolarisEPC.com or GetUltraFuels.com.