Numi Organic Tea Selected As Exclusive Tea Partner of WeWork

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Organic Tea , an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and a leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade CertifiedTM teas, today announced that it has partnered with WeWork (NYSE: WE), ("WeWork"), one of the leading global flexible space providers to become its premier tea partner. Numi will provide its tea products to WeWork members in more than 1,000 pantries in over 275 locations in the United States and Canada. Through this partnership, Numi and WeWork are joining forces with a shared purpose to make a positive impact on people and the planet.



"Numi is thrilled to be the new exclusive tea partner of WeWork," said Brian Durkee, Chief Executive Officer of Numi. “This partnership is a promising symbol of a healthy return to office life and we can’t wait to share our teas and mission with WeWork members."

Numi will offer WeWork members six of its top selling teas, including Aged Earl Grey, Moroccan Mint, Jasmine Green, Breakfast Blend, Matcha Toasted Rice, and Rooibos Chai. All of Numi's blends feature potent and efficacious leaves, herbs, spices and flowers to boost wellbeing and keep the body’s systems in balance.

With the pandemic accelerating a shift to flexible work trends, many companies and individuals alike are turning to WeWork for flexible workspace options. And as vaccine distribution expands, pandemic restrictions ease, and companies begin to action their flexible return-to-work strategies, WeWork continues to see more people coming back into the office.

"At WeWork, we strive to harness the power of community to care for people and the planet by focusing on our climate strategy, local community impact, and core values,” said Christina Ferzli, Global Head of Public Affairs. “We are excited to provide our members with access to Numi Organic Tea products, a brand that aligns with our purpose to make a positive impact on the world around us."

In addition to being the exclusive tea purchased by WeWork, Numi will be the official sponsor of Earth Day at WeWork each year, partnering on sustainability initiatives and events. As a Climate Neutral Certified business, Numi has an ongoing commitment to fighting climate change and reducing plastic waste. Numi uses tea bags made from biodegradable, unbleached Manila hemp fiber — not plastic — and is the only tea company to offer a compostable wrapper for its tea bags, which keeps tea fresh while displacing the consumption of 14.3 metric tonnes of virgin plastic annually. Additionally, Numi provides fair wages and opportunities for tea farmers around the world, with over 14,000 people positively impacted by its Fair Trade and Fair Labor programs. Numi’s efforts (and sales) support Together for H2OPE, a program that provides tea farming communities around the world with access to clean, safe drinking water. Both Numi and WeWork are dedicated to caring for people and the planet, and are weaving this shared purpose into their partnership during a time when socially and environmentally conscious companies are of the utmost importance.

Outside of WeWork, Numi is available for purchase on their website www.numitea.com , Amazon, Whole Foods and more.

ABOUT NUMI ORGANIC TEA

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister Ahmed Rahim and Reem Hassani, Numi Organic Tea is an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corp, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade teas distributed in more than 50 countries. Still family-owned and headquartered in Oakland, California, Numi supports community development projects both locally and internationally. To date, Numi has contributed more than $1 million in Fair Trade Premiums for tea farmers. Numi’s Fair Trade and Fair Labor commitments have helped sponsor schools, hospitals, community centers, road construction and other improvements for living standards in its tea growing communities. Through plant-based and sustainable packaging, carbon neutrality, and regenerative organic agriculture, Numi strives to create lasting positive impact for the planet and each other. To learn more, visit NumiTea.com .

ABOUT WEWORK

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we’ve become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at https://wework.com .

