Greene Concepts Launches Online Availability of Company’s New STAY CBD Hemp Beverage Line With Limited Time Only Discounted Pricing

Marion, North Carolina, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is excited to announce the Company’s prelaunch opportunity to sample the Company’s new STAY CBD Hemp Sports Beverage Line, which is now available for immediate purchase at the “near give away” discounted price of $1.00 per bottle plus shipping. The company publicized its recent acquisition of the hemp infused beverage line in its September 14, 2021 press release .

STAY is a premium hemp infused sports drink that contains CBD, CBN and CBG. This limited time only opportunity is being provided to allow the Company’s shareholders, and those that closely follow our Company, the opportunity to sample the STAY beverage line at the deeply discounted price of $1/bottle plus shipping. The Company believes so strongly in the product line that it would like to provide shareholders, and those interested in our Company, the low-cost opportunity to find out first-hand the great taste and benefits of this amazing beverage line.

The STAY beverage collection includes six delicious flavors of the all-natural, proprietary hemp extract formulated beverage. Flavors include: Charcoal Berry, Plum Punch, Blood Orange Acai, Tropical Turmeric, Lemon Lime and Pineapple Mint.

Amy McNally, VP of Marketing stated, “There is an increasing demand for product offerings like STAY due to the rising health consciousness of consumers. We are excited to enter the hemp beverage category and to give consumers access to an all-natural, hemp-based sports drink that contains a broad-spectrum extract that includes CBD, CBG and CBN in a water-soluble form that is fast-acting and tastes great.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, stated, “We are extremely happy to release our company’s newest beverage line, a proprietary all-natural hemp broad spectrum CBD plus infused sports drinks for a limited time purchase price of $1.00 per bottle. STAY is a high-quality, unique drink for those looking to increase their energy, replenish the body and support performance, rest, recovery, and focus along with enjoying extraordinary taste.”

Mr. Greene continues, “This beverage acquisition is a major advancement in the growth of our Company and opens us to many more opportunities. We invite shareholders and other close associates to purchase and sample the sports beverage line at www.bewaterbeyou.com/hempbev .”

North America is at the forefront of the hemp-infused beverage sector accounting for USD $527,083,000 ($527.83 million) while the globally the industry exhibited a stellar growth rate of 56.49% in 2020 and is projected to experience an increase from USD $915,060,000 ($915.06 million) in 2021 to USD $19,063,058,000 ($19.063 billion) in 2028 at a CAGR of 54.31% during 2021 – 2028 according to Fortune Business Insights .

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

