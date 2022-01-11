GyanSys Acquires Leading Vancouver-Based Salesforce Partner Groundswell Cloud Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS & VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GyanSys Inc. ("GyanSys"), a leading systems integrator headquartered in Indiana, today announced the acquisition of Groundswell Cloud Solutions ("Groundswell"), a privately held Canadian firm headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. Groundswell is a recognized leader offering comprehensive Salesforce advisory and implementation services to deliver transformative digital experiences. This acquisition deepens GyanSys' portfolio of Salesforce advisory services, thought leadership capabilities, and its go-to-market partnership with Salesforce. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012 by a Salesforce veteran, Groundswell is a premier Salesforce Crest (fka Gold) Partner with deep ecosystem relationships offering unparalleled expertise in the consumer goods, retail, technology, and life sciences industries with demonstrated abilities in delivering global digital transformation solutions. In addition, over the last eight years, Groundswell has grown to over 100 onshore-based resources with multiple accelerators, IP, and pre-sales solution capabilities across the Sales, Marketing, Commerce, and Experience Clouds with an AppExchange rating of over 4.9.

Combined, this acquisition boosts GyanSys' Salesforce practice to over 250 professionals with 600+ certifications and 500+ successfully delivered projects, further enabling GyanSys to meet rising customer demand for experience-led digital transformations.

Rajkishore Una, GyanSys CEO, said, "I'm excited that, by Groundswell joining our global Salesforce solutions platform, we are able to offer end-to-end services to our customers across multiple clouds and diverse industries. This new chapter helps GyanSys scale our strategic partnerships with Salesforce while expanding our coverage throughout the U.S. and Canada to better serve our customers globally."

Brian Wiebe, Groundswell CEO, added, "Our goal is to be sought-after leaders and experts in our industry, and this announcement is a testament to our team's exceptional expertise, diligence, and teamwork in building Groundswell into the respected leader it is today. We are more than thrilled to be joining the GyanSys family and together provide even greater value resulting from our inspiring people-focused culture and our continued pursuit of innovative, transformative, and high-value solutions and services for our customers."

About GyanSys

GyanSys is a burgeoning mid-tier systems integrator and provider of next-generation digital solutions and consulting services supporting global customers in core areas of advisory, implementations, managed services, and data analytics spanning SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and other leading enterprise applications. We continually invest in our clients' success, employing a mature blended delivery model with over 2,000 consultants supporting over 175 enterprise customers across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. GyanSys is big enough to deliver and small enough to care.

About Groundswell Cloud Solutions

Groundswell is a leading advisor and recognized thought leader delivering innovative cross-cloud implementations for customers using the Salesforce and MuleSoft product suites. Depth of platform expertise and industry knowledge enables us to design and build elegant technical solutions for the most complex enterprise-scale business problems. We serve as a trusted partner to our customers, embracing an agile delivery process that promotes quick time-to-value results and transparent collaboration. Boutique agility with enterprise-level ability. Visit Groundswell at www.gscloudsolutions.com.

For press inquiries and more information, contact media@gyansys.com or visit www.gyansys.com.

