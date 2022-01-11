Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Full Details For 2022 Solar Games Competition

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, today announced full details for the second annual Solar Games competition to be held live at #isnaesna22 this week from January 13-15 in Long Beach, CA.



The industry’s first installer competition, the Solar Games tasks teams with building residential solar + storage systems during a two-day bracket-style tournament. The winning team from each round advances in the tournament, until the final-round winner is named Solar Games Champion—and awarded $10,000. The second and third-place teams will win $3,500 and $2,500, respectively.

Seven teams from across the US will compete in the 2022 Solar Games, including Sol-Up—the reigning Solar Games champions from Las Vegas, NV. Teams include:

There will be six team matchups throughout the tournament, each lasting 75-90 minutes. The Solar Games will kick off on Thursday, January 13, with grid-tied installation competitions. Day one winners will advance to the semi-finals on Friday, January 14, facing off to complete an off-grid installation. Winners will then proceed to the championship round battling in a grid-tied competition to be named the Solar Games Champion. View the schedule here.

The 2022 Solar Games is made possible thanks to the industry-leading companies who are sponsoring the event by providing equipment:

After the tournament, all equipment will be donated to Twende Solar , a nonprofit that provides reliable electricity to underserved communities around the world.

The Solar Games competition is free to all #isnaesna22 attendees. If you’re interested in attending the Solar Games in-person, secure a pass for Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America here.

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), North America’s premier solar + storage conferences and exhibitions, come together for the first time in January 2022 in Long Beach, California to advance our clean energy future. The combined events will connect installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and key stakeholders from around the world through innovative programs, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and deal-making.

Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

