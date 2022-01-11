WWE, Kabam and Insider Receive Liveclicker Innovator Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveclicker , a global provider of next-level email personalization solutions for B2C marketers, today announced that WWE, Kabam, and Insider were awarded as Email Innovators. These three media leaders displayed unique and effective approaches to email marketing that increased performance. In an uncertain time, these three brands went the extra mile to connect with their audiences and achieved success with meaningful content.



“Liveclicker is a fantastic partner for us, providing dynamic email capabilities that help us breathe new life into our content and find creative new ways to use email to reach our audiences. We’re thrilled with the results we’ve seen from incorporating Liveclicker into our email marketing strategy,” said Jake O’Brien, Senior Lifecycle Marketing Specialist at Kabam.

Each media company achieved improved email performance and increased the dynamic engagement of their email with Liveclicker.

WWE increased clicks by 35%, embedding video into email: The world’s premier wrestling media brand worked with Liveclicker to embed video featuring high-energy content and unforgettable stars directly into its emails. Creating impactful video-forward content, WWE grew engagement among its dedicated fanbase and improved KPIs.

Kabam drove a 286.5% lift in email engagement with LivePolls: By putting next-level experiences and new ways to have fun in the hands of mobile gamers everywhere, Kabam lives its mission by entertaining the world one interaction at a time. The entertainment content brand incorporated LivePolls, LiveReveal and surveys into its emails to increase engagement with subscribers. In one campaign, LiveReveal increased click-to-open by 46%, while incorporating embedded survey data in another campaign drove click-through-rates up 33%.

Insider boosted its welcome series with video, garnering 50,000 impressions to date: With 250 million readers worldwide, Insider embedded video content into its welcome series to initiate better relationships and set the tone for what customers can expect. The sixth video in the series features a heartfelt video from Editor-In-Chief Matt Turnernew, which captivates readers with a more personal and dynamic experience.

“Email has become a major engagement channel for media brands, and our customers WWE, Kabam, and Insider show the impact of adding dynamic features can dramatically increase performance. We’re so excited to award each of these brands as Email Innovators. With elements like embedded video that create richer experiences and LiveReveal and LivePolls that encourage engagement, Liveclicker helps media companies make the most of every inbox interaction,” said Kenna Hilburn, Chief Operating Officer at Liveclicker.

