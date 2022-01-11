Global Sputter Coater Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR Of 6.50% During the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sputter coater market was estimated to value USD 754.9 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030. As per the recent study report published by Quince Market Insights.

Sputtering is a technology linking the deposition of very thin film of electrically conductive materials with 3-5 µm thickness onto a substrate. Sputter coatings produce a transparent conductive oxide (TCO) film on the material. The electrically conductive metals or materials are used most in gold, palladium, and others.

The variety of substrates on which these sputter coatings can be applied are insulators (plastic, glass), semiconductors, metals & dielectric, among others. The material, which is to be coated is termed as sputter target, which is placed in a rotary or planar form. Sputter coating is a commonly employed for solar panels, coating architectural glass, automotive glasses, and consumer electronics displays, among others.

The rising development of the electronics and electricals industry in the emerging economies on account of the increasing consumer purchasing power, rising per-capita income, and dropping prices of electronics devices is driving the development of the sputter coatings market growth.

The development in the architectural construction in economies of Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific are including glass to a large extent, which in turn propel the demand for glass coatings, thus boosts the market in these regions.

The increasing demand for decorative and functional coatings in the transportation and automotive industry is also contributing to the development of the product market. Moreover, the technological progression in healthcare is anticipated to propel the development of the market in the forecast period.

On the other hand, the high price of electrically conductive material may restrict the market growth in the forecast period. Also, the technical barriers of sputter coating technology are stimulating the market development.

By Substrate Type:

There are more than three major substrate types in the sputter coater type as metal, glass, semiconductor, others. Among all, the glass segment is the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. The growth of glass segment is attributed to sputter coating method is gradually being using. The surging innovation in glass exhibits to surge glass layer development. Adversely, this will drive the sputtering industry. In over-all, advanced developments in the electronics segment have led to business growth on the Internet.

By Target Type:

The target type in sputter coater market includes metal, compound, others. Among all, the compound segment is the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. The factors attributed to the growth include high demand from end users, and technological advancements in the industry.

By End Use Industry:

By end use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductors, institutes, others.

The automotive segment is the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. On account of surging development of the electronic industry in the developing areas across the globe. In the previous quarter, the sputtering industry is anticipated to show major growth. Current market development is expected to be driven by an increasing smartphone consciousness and the demand for displaying phones.

By Region:

There are major regions in the sputter coater market, which includes Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

North America is the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. On account of emerging end use industry such as transportation and automotive solar energy segment, electrics and electronics, among others are majorly contributing to the development of the product market.

Furthermore, the stringent government rule relating to the use of low releasing glass is a key boost to the market development in the region. Among all, U.S. is a majorly contributing to the regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Sputter Coater Market

With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, several companies have either been temporarily stopped or are operational with a negligible workforce on account of imposed lockdowns and compulsory limitations by respective leading bodies.

The global market is no different, and this factor is expected to have a considerably negative impact on the revenue development of this industry. Moreover, the high prices related with the maintenance and installation of these machines is also a factor that may hinder the income growth of the market over the course of this forecast period.

Recent Development in the Market:

March 2019 - The Latest Dah Young Vacuum Equipment Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) offers a multi-target mounting solution that will help improve coating uniformity and enable multilayer film processing.

Some Major Findings of the Global Sputter Coater Market Include:

Profiles of major market players operating in the global sputter coater market are

Quorum Technologies (U.K.), ULVAC (Japan), Cressington Scientific Instruments (U.K.), Buhler (Switzerland), Oxford Instruments (U.K.), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), PLASSYS Bestek (France), Semicore Equipment (U.S.), and PVD Products (U.S.).

Impact of COVID-19 on the global sputter coater market.

For more insights, please check report titled, “ Sputter Coater Market , by Substrate Type (Metal, Glass, Semiconductor, Others), Target Type (Metal, Compound, Others), End Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Institutes, Others), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Low-E Glass Market, By Type (Hard Coat Low-E Glass, Soft Coat Low-E Glass), Coating Type (Passive Low-E Coating, Solar Control Low-E Coating), Coating Material (Metallic, Semi-Conductive Coating), Glazing (Single Low-E Glazing, Double Low-E Glazing, Triple Low-E Glazing), Technology (Pyrolytic Process (On-Line), Sputtered Process (Off-Line)), End-User (Construction, Transportation), By Region— Market Size and Forecasting to 2030