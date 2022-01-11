Page Publishing Consortium and Serata Capital Partners Finalize Investment Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serata Capital Partners ("SCP" or "Serata") and Page Publishing Consortium ("PPC" or "Page") today announced their investment partnership transaction, forged to drive strategic growth initiatives within Page. SCP built a relationship with the founders of the business over the course of more than a year, and completed its partnership in late December 2021, marking Serata's second platform investment in the past year. Lending partners Wintrust Bank and Ironwood Capital supported the transaction with senior and mezzanine / minority equity financing, respectively. The partnership marks an opportunity for the company to embark on an accelerated growth trajectory via organic growth support as well as via acquisition.

Page, a leader in the self-publishing services space, is comprised of over 10 different operating brands that transform authors' manuscripts into fully produced print, digital, and audiobook works available on major platforms such as Amazon, Apple, and Barnes & Noble, and works with over 10,000 authors per year. Born out of the founder, Steve Canino's, realization of a major market gap in transparent, full-service solutions for authors, Page launched in 2013 and has been gaining market share rapidly ever since.

On the transaction with SCP, Canino remarked, "Our partnership with Serata allows us to elevate this industry-leading group of publishing brands to previously unimagined heights. Serata brings to the table not only the financial wherewithal to embark on an acquisition strategy, but more importantly, a team of innovative, imaginative and creative thinkers with the skillsets needed to rapidly scale our core brands." SCP founder Drew Bagot noted, "We are excited to be entering the fast-growing self-publishing space by partnering with a clear industry leader like Page Publishing." He continued, "Page's key leadership, Steve Canino, Dustin Roberts, and Chris Rutherford, are the kind of partners we look for at SCP, and we are energized by their continued commitment to PPC's growth through our marketing and acquisition strategies."

PPC is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the $1-10MM EBITDA range across the self-publishing services market as well as adjacent verticals - please direct inquiries to SCP.

Oaklins DeSilva & Philips served as the financial advisor for Page Publishing Group. Legal assistance was provided by McGuireWoods, Giordano Halleran & Ciesla, Latham & Watkins, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, and Locke Lord. Accounting work was provided by Eisner Amper and Baker Tilly, and strategy work by 2nd Street Strategy.

Page Publishing Consortium is a group of more than ten brands that provide solutions to transform authors' books from a simple manuscript to a fully-produced and published e-book, print, and audiobook set of works available across all major platforms such as Amazon, Apple, and Barnes & Noble. Page concentrates its business on providing excellent turnkey service to over 10,000 authors per year, rather than relying on the success of a few titles as with more traditional publishing houses. Learn more at www.PagePublishing.com.

Serata Capital Partners ("SCP") is a middle-market private equity firm based in Austin, Texas with a mission to create partnerships that build real, lasting value for business owners, employees, and investors. SCP seeks to partner with companies across the business services and consumer products/services spaces with $4-15MM of EBITDA and a true willingness to strategically partner toward growth. SCP drives value through its substantial network of operating and advisory partners and ability to concentrate on only a select number of investments at any given time. Learn more at www.SerataCapital.com.

