CoolVu™ Launches New Franchise Opportunity to Promote Glass and Surface Solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureVu Brands, Inc. based in Marietta, Georgia, has launched a unique franchise business under the CoolVu Franchise Concepts banner. This venture, led by franchise industry veteran Mike Herrera, will enhance accessibility to innovative energy, security, smart glass, surface protection, and resurfacing options to a dramatically expanding US architectural market.

CoolVu franchisees will operate in protected territories, supported by sales and marketing programs crafted by industry professionals. This entrepreneurial opportunity will empower franchisees to establish their businesses while relying on corporate support and expertise to help fulfill supply and inventory demands, with branded CoolVu products sold exclusively to these franchisees within their protected territories. Available products include solutions for home and business with a focus on the enhancement of glass and surfaces through the application of films, coatings, and specialty finishes. Solutions will likewise improve the energy efficiency of window and door glass while making building glass safer from forced entry or severe weather.

"The team pulled together for this new opportunity is truly amazing and the national capabilities to support our CoolVu franchises is unprecedented for a new franchise business," said Mike Herrera, President of CoolVu Franchise Concepts. "The CoolVu franchise is the culmination of decades of hard work and experience. We've distilled all we know into a local business model that will impact thousands of lives in dramatic ways."

Extensive product sales and installation training will be provided by the franchisor as well as customized CoolVu Pro business operating software, exclusive products, and professional marketing programs. A dedicated national accounts team will work alongside franchisees, creating national opportunities to be serviced locally by the CoolVu franchisee. For larger or more challenging projects, a turnkey project management and installation program is available from the CoolVu corporate operations team as well.

Franchise fees are waived for Military Veterans and First Responders will receive a significant discount. In addition, CoolVu will make in-house financing available for qualified individuals. For more information regarding CoolVu franchise opportunities, please visit www.coolvufranchise.com.

CoolVu is a subsidiary of FutureVu Brands, Inc., a business platform created to develop, acquire, and support exceptional brand growth. Window Film Depot, Impact Security, CoolVu Auto Spa and LVW are additional brands operated under the FutureVu Brands umbrella, led by CEO, Jeff Franson.

ABOUT COOLVU

Founded by leading industry veterans, the CoolVu Franchise opportunity is the manifestation of 25 years of unparalleled success in the residential and commercial architectural film, surface enhancement and graphics business. CoolVu founders are responsible for over 50,000 installations of specialty products in homes, buildings, and storefronts throughout all 50 states, having tackled some of the most impressive and difficult architectural film & graphics projects ever completed in the US.

Media Contact:

Alice Dickerson

Division 08 Marketing, LLC.

alice@division08marketing.com

Related Images











Image 1: CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions





Business Franchise Opportunities









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment