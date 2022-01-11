Nedap iD Cloud selected by Carter's to optimize omnichannel

GROENLO, the Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, today announced that Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children, has selected Nedap's iD Cloud platform for its U.S. retail store RFID technology needs. The objective is to improve overall inventory accuracy leading to omnichannel sales growth, increased sell-throughs, and operational efficiencies. The roll-out to all stores in the United States was completed in August 2021.

Nedap iD Cloud is the only scalable enterprise platform that gathers all EPC inventory data and its unique item lifespan history into one place to create perfect inventory visibility throughout retail supply chains with the use of RFID technology. Knowing exactly which products flow through the supply chain is crucial in improving product availability, while keeping prices and costs low. This leads to less markdowns, less waste, and higher profitability. This also provides the foundation for omnichannel concepts such as BOPIS (Click & Collect) and Ship-from-Store.

As customer shopping shifts to omnichannel, the accuracy of store inventory becomes increasingly important. "With RFID, we can offer a broader assortment of inventory available to our customers opting for in-store or curbside pickup. In addition to improving the customer experience, better inventory management through RFID is an important tool to deliver increased profitability in our retail business", explains Andrew Tashiro, Senior Director of Omnichannel at Carter's.

After market research comparing various software vendors, Nedap iD Cloud was selected. "The ability to host our data here in the U.S. and to be supported locally was essential for our deployment. Ultimately, the scalability of the platform which allowed us to easily connect existing systems and quickly access accurate inventory data drove the decision to choose Nedap iD Cloud", says Tashiro.

Having customized support from the team at Nedap was key in executing a smooth implementation that allowed Carter's to complete the deployment to more than 750 stores in three months. Working with a support team that took the time to develop a deep understanding of Carter's unique needs and goals was critical.

Ailen Li, Director of iD Cloud Platform, North America at Nedap comments: "We're really excited to work with such an iconic brand. Founded in 1865, Carter's has an even stronger legacy than our company as Nedap has been around since 1929. To stay relevant over the course of so many decades requires a long-term strategy, but you must also be able to innovate as needed to meet the needs of modern consumers in our everyday reality. With such deep roots, there is a lot of synergy between both companies and that has made a solid starting point for building a successful partnership".

