Collect and Report on Meaningful Feedback: Top Performance Introduces Surveys

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether a firm wants to survey its employees about their engagement and satisfaction, ask them to evaluate onboarding processes or Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) policies, or even provide feedback on leadership or during exit interviews, Top Performance will help them collect meaningful information and track it via the Survey Module.

Surveys help administrators measure employee engagement, identify trends to take action to solve problems early, and provide opportunities for employees to feel they have a voice.

In a Harvard Business Review article entitled Employee Surveys Are Still One of the Best Ways to Measure Engagement, the authors reinforce the value of surveys as a measurement of employee engagement, sharing that conducting consistent employee opinion surveys is recommended as a "high-performance HR practice" and "it would be a big mistake to abandon them today."

Surveys are the perfect opportunity to remind a firm's professionals and staff that their opinions matter and help monitor employee engagement levels, which directly affect the organization's goals and productivity.

In fact, the act of conducting regular pulse surveys is the first step to keeping employees engaged, argues John Boitnott, author of Entrepreneur's What are Pulse Surveys, and How Can They Help Your Company? Boitnott writes, "Asking employees for regular, relevant feedback is itself positive employee engagement."

With Top Performance, one can easily share a survey, track the responses, and analyze the feedback via Top Performance's Reports Library. The application's mobile-friendly design also allows survey participants to complete tasks - even when they're on the go!

About Micron Systems Inc.

Micron Systems, a leader in cloud-based, client-centered legal technology, provides talent management software for law firms and accounting firms. Our software's unparalleled functionality combined with world-class support is trusted by hundreds of the largest and most prestigious firms from the NLJ 500, Am Law 200, Accounting Today Top 100, and IPA 400.

For more information about Micron Systems Inc., please visit our website - www.micronsystems.com - or email us at info@micronsystems.com.

