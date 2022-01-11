Fierce Healthcare Names Cedar as One of Its 2022 'Fierce 15' Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar announced that it has been named by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 2022 Fierce 15 companies, designating it as one of the most innovative healthcare companies in the industry.

Founded in 2016, Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare billing experience for all. As the only complete solution to address all of the challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar's platform uses intuitive design and advanced data science to create personalized financial experiences, leading to more revenue, fewer headaches and happier patients.

"This accolade is a testament to the huge impact that Cedar has made on the healthcare industry over the past few years, and our plans to continue revolutionizing the consumer financial experience in years to come," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "We're thrilled to start 2022 as one of Fierce Healthcare's 'Fierce 15,' as it reinforces the market demand for personalized, streamlined and transparent experiences in healthcare."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" - championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Healthcare's fourth annual Fierce 15 selection and represents many corners of the industry from digital health to pharmacy benefit management to social determinants of health.

In addition to the Fierce Healthcare Fierce 15 list, Cedar was recently named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 list, the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250. Cedar is also an award-winning place to work and was most recently honored by Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards.

"During an especially challenging time as we are two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, this group of Fierce 15 winners is reimagining the path forward for healthcare and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered," said Paige Minemyer, Fierce Healthcare senior editor.

An internationally-recognized daily report reaching a network of over 160,000 healthcare industry professionals, Fierce Healthcare provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. This year Fierce Healthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

