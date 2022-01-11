InterPro Records Highest-Ever Sales Quarter in Q4 and Officially Unveils EZMax Suite

STONEHAM, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that Q4 was another successful quarter with record bookings driven by sales of its new products and the formal unveiling of its collection of integrated Maximo mobile apps, together known as the EZMax Suite.



IBM Maximo is the top enterprise asset management (EAM) software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro offers a suite of mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives.

In Q4, InterPro posted its highest-ever sales bookings, extending its consecutive quarter over quarter growth for all of 2021. Over the period, InterPro added a number of innovative organizations to its client list, including a multi-state retail electricity and natural gas provider, a large power cooperative, a major healthcare system, a multinational engineering and construction firm, and one of the country’s largest municipal sanitation departments. InterPro also saw expansions at current clients Skookum, Petronas, NASA and BJC HealthCare. For the fourth straight quarter, the company’s sales pipeline has reached a new high.

A number of bookings were for the new additions to the EZMax Suite: EZMaxPlanner, the industry’s first and only ‘born-mobile’ scheduling and planning tool; as well as EZMaxVendor, the first and only vendor management app that integrates directly with Maximo, enabling organizations to manage and schedule external service vendors like they’re an extension of their internal workforce.

In November, the company formally unveiled the EZMax Suite, and in an in-depth webinar demonstrated how the individual mobile apps, EZMaxMobile, EZMaxRequest, EZMaxVendor, EZMaxPlanner and EZMaxInsight connect and interact with each other to create an unrivaled end-to-end mobile Maximo solution.

“InterPro invested heavily in R&D in the early days of the pandemic, and have brought to market a suite of Maximo mobile apps that are unmatched in the industry,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions’ CEO. “Although we’ve been talking about the EZMax Suite for much of the year, I think it was very eye-opening to our webinar audience to see how the EZMax Suite can knit together the full spectrum of activities ranging from service request initiation, to planning, scheduling and vendor management, to work execution and the ability to create on-the-fly reports and dashboards to measure progress and performance. We’ve had nothing but positive feedback on what we’ve built, and have been rewarded with purchases from both existing clients and new buyers.”

“We went into Q4 hoping to maintain our sales momentum and exceed our Q3 results. Buoyed by sales of our new products, we recorded our best-ever quarterly bookings and expanded our sales pipeline to an all-time high.” said Dan Smith, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at InterPro Solutions. “We’re getting a great response to the EZMax Suite. For the first time, we’ve seen initial purchases driven by the new products, while existing clients are adding additional apps to their Maximo mobile arsenal. We expect to take this momentum into 2022.”

To learn more about InterPro’s EZMax Suite for Maximo, visit https://interprosoft.com/products-services.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians & vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit interprosoft.com.



