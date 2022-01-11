Sodexo Healthcare Announces New Chief of Client Retention & Strategy for U.S. Market

Gaithersburg, MD, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in healthcare food service and facilities management, announced today the appointment of David Gillan as the new Chief of Strategy and Client Retention for Sodexo U.S. Healthcare. Mr. Gillan enters the role having previously served as Group Senior Vice President for Vizient, where he led their non-acute focused business enterprise as well as their supplier management function.

“Mr. Gillan’s leadership in the U.S. Healthcare industry and his unique perspective will empower Sodexo’s strategic growth in the United States and ensure we provide an optimal experience for our clients as well as their staff and patients,” expressed Stuart Winters, Sodexo’s Healthcare CEO in the U.S.

The healthcare industry is transforming rapidly. With Mr. Gillan’s strategic direction, Sodexo will continue to develop new solutions to support patients across the continuum of care, leading to better patient outcomes, reduced costs, and higher operational efficiency.

Mr. Gillan will be indispensable to Sodexo’s strategic direction, ensuring we provide the most connected, human-centered community of care givers and specialists, all focused around one mission — unlocking solutions to create a better care experience for each individual no matter where they are in their care journey.

About Sodexo North America

At Sodexo Healthcare we build trusted partnerships with health systems to support their care delivery mission. Leveraging science, insights and imagination, we provide solutions and contribute essential non-clinical services wherever care is delivered, to enhance patients’ and caregivers’ experience while improving our clients’ financial health. Sodexo Healthcare’s 35,000 employees provide human-centered care with food and nutrition, environmental and clinical engineering services that support healthcare teams and overall operations at over 1,500 sites in the United States.



Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 56 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, government, Sodexo Live! and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2021, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized more than 11,000 volunteers to distribute 1.8 million meals to help 2.5 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $38 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

