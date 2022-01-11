Source Intelligence Acquires QTEC Solutions, Inc.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Intelligence, the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency, announces its acquisition of QTEC Solutions, Inc., a pioneering electronic component lifecycle management company to enhance its portfolio and advance its supply chain transparency capabilities.

QTEC Solutions' flagship product, Q-Star, provides a fully integrated critical information solution that enables manufacturers to predict, view, and manage component lifecycles by anticipating possible degradations and disruptions to their supply continuity. "QTEC's market-leading data accuracy and algorithm-based lifecycle predictions are key differentiators that we know will provide Source Intelligence clients an edge," said Glenn Trout, CEO of Source Intelligence. Source Intelligence clients will now have access to an unrivaled data service team at QTEC, gaining better control and insights to drive strategic planning and execution across the supply chain.

For two decades, Source Intelligence has delivered the leading supply chain transparency and compliance software platform. The company supports more than 100 global regulations, including corporate sustainability, regulatory compliance, and social responsibility. The combination of Source Intelligence, QTEC, and the 2021 acquisition of Total Parts Plus (TPP) give customers something unprecedented: full product lifecycle data to avoid supply chain disruptions while reducing cost and regulation risk.

"Working alongside the Source Intelligence team these past few months, I'm humbled by their unwavering commitment to true supply chain transparency," said John Diedenhofen, president, QTEC. Diedenhofen will continue on in the new organization and will be integral in the integration of the two companies. "Glenn's vision and mission are in lockstep with QTEC's sole focus since our 2002 founding: giving companies' critical advantages in data accuracy, reliability, and customer service," commented Diedenhofen.

To learn more about the expanded Source Intelligence leadership team and solutions for supply chain compliance, please visit www.sourceintelligence.com or contact us at 877.916.6337.

About Source Intelligence: Source Intelligence is the leading provider of SaaS Supply Chain Compliance solutions and has been automating supply chain compliance for two decades. Source Intelligence uses AI and machine learning backed by industry experts to gather and validate supply chain data for over 300,000 companies for regulatory compliance, risk management, and ESG initiatives.

About QTEC Solutions: QTEC Solutions provides data, software, and services addressing product lifecycle and compliance challenges for manufacturers and users of long-life products with significant electronic component content. QTEC Solutions' flagship product, Q-Star, provides a fully integrated critical information solution that enables manufacturers to predict, view, and manage component lifecycles by anticipating possible degradations and disruptions to their supply continuity. With Q-Star's algorithm-based lifecycle predictions, collaboration capability, market-leading data accuracy, and access to an unrivaled data service team, users gain greater control and management insight for better planning, decision-making, and execution across every aspect of the supply chain. Since its founding in 2002, QTEC Solutions has been headquartered in Corona, California, and employs an entirely U.S.-based workforce.

Related Images











Image 1: Source Intelligence









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment