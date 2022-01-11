AUDIENCEX Launches Advanced Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Future-Proof Campaigns for Middle-Market Performance Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, the leading integrated platform built for omnichannel advertising performance, today announced a significant expansion of its analytics and insights capabilities, with a focus on the demands of the post-cookie marketer.



“Through our unique approach to media mix modeling, along with our emphasis on cross-channel performance insights, we are equipping marketers with comprehensive coverage across the full scope of post-cookie tactics,” said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO at AUDIENCEX. “We will continue to invest in leading-edge technology and performance solutions so that middle-market brands and agencies can future-proof their acquisition strategies in a cookieless ecosystem.”

As brands and agencies make the inevitable shift from third-party cookies to first-party data and identity in 2022, AUDIENCEX’s expanded analytics and reporting capabilities will provide critical performance insights, such as lifetime value, churn propensity, customer acquisition cost, and return on ad spend. Using audience modeling, performance brands will have unique insights into what, how, and where their spend should be allocated to drive optimal results and confirm those findings with real-time cross-channel reporting.

In addition to its growing suite of campaign analytics, AUDIENCEX will support the evolution of powerful customer identity capabilities. With much of the industry still uncertain on exactly which identifiers, methodologies, and tactics will replace cookie-based targeting, AUDIENCEX has built a robust data infrastructure designed for interoperability across the full spectrum of emergent solutions.

“In significantly expanding our reporting and analytics capabilities, our goal has been to help prepare for the evolving demands of post-cookie marketers,” said Benji Joachim, Director of Analytics and Insights at AUDIENCEX. “Analytics combined with innovative identity and cross-channel data solutions will allow us to meet the demands of each of our clients as the ecosystem evolves through the remainder of 2022 and into next year.”

​​AUDIENCEX’s expanded tech-first vision aligns closely with the upcoming launch of the company’s new self-serve platform, built to meet the demands of SMB and middle-market advertisers looking to run autonomous programmatic media buys in 2022. The company’s self-serve platform will allow marketers to leverage the best-performing enterprise technology without the need to meet significant monthly spend requirements, or acquire the technical knowledge to manage complex campaigns. This new self-service platform, working in conjunction with the company’s core managed service offering, will enable customers of all sizes to access an easy-to-use enterprise-level tool that drives performance and reduces cost.

“Through our unique approach to media mix modeling, along with our emphasis on cross-channel performance insights, we are ensuring that performance marketers can drive success during a period of continued channel fragmentation, evolving data and privacy shifts and imminent cookie deprecation. Combined with our new self-service product, and robust vision around data and identity, we’re confident that AUDIENCEX is at the leading edge of tech-first performance solutions for the middle-market,” said Brittany Wray, the company’s VP, Product.

