Sleek Technologies and Novigo to Provide Advanced Freight Procurement Solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleek Technologies , the leader in freight procurement automation, today announced its partnership with Novigo . Novigo is a global leading SAP TM supply chain consulting firm, which through the power of transformation has uncovered improvement opportunities within the supply chain to reduce risk while increasing visibility and agility. The collaboration between Sleek Technologies and Novigo will advance freight procurement, a core supply chain process, by replacing antiquated processes and massive data gaps with AI-powered automation technology and 100% data transparency.



“We’re excited to collaborate with Novigo, global leaders in supply chain execution consulting,” said Mike Nervick, CEO of Sleek Technologies. “Our automation software and real-time executive dashboards fit perfectly into Novigo’s mission to power transformation and uncover improvement opportunities, especially cost reduction opportunities that mitigate double-digit rising truckload cost, within the supply chain.”

Through Sleek Technologies Solutions Suite, customers have access to highly configurable intelligent freight procurement SaaS, called OTS, which uses AI to dynamically source compliant, asset-based carriers. Advanced freight procurement analytics, called TL360, provides four customizable executive dashboards that fill in data gaps so shippers can make informed, data-driven decisions to increase resilience, sustainability and provide cost reduction opportunities.

“Novigo partnered with Sleek Technologies to offer customers intelligent automation technology and real-time, actionable freight procurement data,” said Mahir Anwar, VP at Novigo. “With today’s supply chain challenges, process automation and complete truckload visibility, which provides actionable insights, will be key to mitigating rising truckload cost and late deliveries.”

After a difficult 2021, many shippers have made transformation a priority to help overcome unprecedented supply chain challenges. Shippers will invest in technology that turns static processes into automated ones, partner with solutions that provide 100% data transparency to replace hunches with educated data-driven decisions, and expert consulting to push transformation forward in an effective, efficient manner that has little disruption to current business.

About Novigo

Novigo is a global leader for supply chain execution consulting services that enable clients worldwide to uncover the benefits of SAP's state-of-the-art Digital Supply Chain Platform. As leaders of SAP Digital Supply Chain implementations (SAP TM, EM, LBN, EWM, & GTT) through their global offices in North America, EMEA, Asia, and Australia, Novigo has delivered the most SAP Supply Chain Execution / TM Implementation Projects among all SAP service partners. Our value-driven approach towards Digital Transformation Services and our track record of 100% successful project delivery make Novigo the partner of choice. Novigo is an SAP Gold Partner. For more information, please visit the website .

About Sleek Technologies: