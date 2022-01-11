SADA Launches SADA POWER, Helps Businesses Seize the True Power of the Cloud

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and Google Cloud Premier Partner, today announced the launch of SADA POWER , a new services product line that leverages Google Cloud’s technology and SADA’s expertise to deliver valuable cloud services and solutions in a consistent, scaled manner. Designed to align with programs and incentives from Google Cloud and SADA’s Alliance partners, SADA POWER delivers customized solutions that enable businesses to navigate their cloud journeys with confidence.



As organizations continue to adapt to new ways of working, moving to the cloud is no longer a choice, but imperative to stay viable in today’s digital-first environment. According to IDC , “whole cloud” growth is forecasted to surpass $1.3 trillion by 2025, positioning cloud services as a central component of the modern enterprise to ensure business continuity and the ability to innovate.

SADA POWER’s new line of services are organized into a cadence structure that supports and enables a typical customer journey to maximize the power of Google Cloud services, including:

POWER PLAN - Helps businesses chart their cloud journey with engagements that assess, evaluate, and deliver custom recommendations for salient Google Cloud solutions.





- Helps businesses chart their cloud journey with engagements that assess, evaluate, and deliver custom recommendations for salient Google Cloud solutions. POWER UP - Helps businesses envision what’s possible and test the waters with a proof of concept (POC) or sample implementation.





- Helps businesses envision what’s possible and test the waters with a proof of concept (POC) or sample implementation. POWER ON - Helps businesses with a full implementation for their technology solution. Dedicated experts provide a production-ready foundation designed to meet unique business objectives.





- Helps businesses with a full implementation for their technology solution. Dedicated experts provide a production-ready foundation designed to meet unique business objectives. POWER FORWARD - Helps businesses move beyond the status quo, accelerating momentum with managed services and ongoing support designed to drive business growth and improvement.

“SADA has been a dependable and trusted partner as we have executed our technology transformation which includes migrating our identity resolution platform and other key technology to Google Cloud,” stated Venkat Achanta, CTO of Neustar. “We look forward to continuing our transformation journey to create a best-in-class infrastructure strategy to support our growth objectives.”

An award-winning Google Cloud Partner with multiple specializations, SADA mobilizes Google Cloud to meet any business objective head-on, no matter the challenge. Whether to boost productivity and collaboration, accelerate innovation, increase efficiency and agility, build cloud-native applications, better protect businesses from cyber threats, or make the most of its data, SADA understands the technology through and through to help companies execute their most ambitious strategies.

“At SADA, we are all in to solve the biggest business challenges, so the organizations we serve can make the most of every opportunity. The last two years are no exception,” said Miles Ward, CTO at SADA. “As we continue to navigate the pandemic, digital transformation efforts are no longer a ‘nice to have’, but an existential need - and becoming a cloud-first organization is a great first step to transforming a business. SADA POWER is purpose built to put the power of the cloud in business’ hands, and crystalizes our focus on increasing the capabilities of the people and the performance of the organizations we serve.”

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces.

