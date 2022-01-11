Selectis Health Partners with Gateway Group to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Greenwood Village, CO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") announced that it has engaged Gateway Group, Inc., a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.



Gateway will work closely with Selectis management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include, but are not limited to, refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

“As we continue working to build upon the operational progress we made throughout 2021, we believe this is the right time to engage a seasoned financial communications firm to help communicate our growth story to an expanded institutional audience,” said Lance Baller, CEO of Selectis. “With our completed rebranding and series of key investments across our portfolio of facilities, we believe we have built a strong foundation for growth in 2022. Gateway has a proven track record of helping healthcare companies like Selectis enhance their corporate profile and launch proactive outreach programs to establish and maintain long-term relationships with institutional investors and analysts. We look forward to partnering with the Gateway team to implement our comprehensive investor relations program and improve market awareness for Selectis.”

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care. For more information, please visit www.selectis.com.

