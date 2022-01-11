Sodexo’s Good Eating Company Commits 15% of its Food Budget to Regenerative Agriculture Practices

Gaithersburg, MD, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo’s Good Eating Company (GEC) announced today that is committing 15 percent of its food budget to source from farms with regenerative agriculture practices by 2025 – an industry first. Additionally, the company will identify additional producers that meet its qualifications and are interested in converting to regenerative practices.

"Sourcing and developing regenerative agriculture will not only contribute to restoring our natural ecosystems but will also enrich livelihoods in our supply chain,” said Renee McKeon, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability, Good Eating Company. “The potential for regenerative agriculture is exciting and we believe it is imperative to invest in suppliers that are producing food in ways that cultivate healthy soils, sequester carbon, increase biodiversity and promote equity."

In 2017, Sodexo acquired the Good Eating Company in the U.K and Ireland and its 20 years of workplace dining experience has helped to successfully grow the company’s food offerings and services. GEC is a premium food brand offering breakfast, lunch and grab-n-go food options made with locally sourced ingredients. Sodexo expanded GEC to the United States earlier this year.

This effort is part of Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 Roadmap and a great example of Sodexo’s commitment to source responsibly and implement sustainable food practices.

For more information on Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap or to learn more about the Good Eating Company, visit our website.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 56 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, government, Sodexo Live! and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2021, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized more than 11,000 volunteers to distribute 1.8 million meals to help 2.5 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $38 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.