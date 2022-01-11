ehsAI Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ehsAI, a global provider of an innovative compliance automation SaaS technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The award acknowledges ehsAI for delivering an innovative platform that is revolutionizing the regulatory compliance process for the Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) industry.

The ehsAI platform streamlines the deconstruction of any regulatory document, regardless of document format, into detailed, mapped requirements by leveraging a powerful AI-driven platform that allows for better efficiency, accuracy, consistency, and compliance oversight. Its patented AI and machine learning capabilities allows users to turn compliance and permitting documents into required actions within minutes and can be integrated into any EHS management system. ehsAI uses deep learning algorithms in areas of computer vision and natural language processing (NLP) to automate the tedious, error-prone, manual process of reviewing and identifying compliance requirements from regulatory, permits, consent decrees, plans or standard documentation. The benefits include freeing the time of EHS compliance professionals to focus on more analysis and higher value-based projects, increased accuracy of compliance data and actions, risk reduction, and realized cost savings within as fast as 30 days of use.

“We are honoured to be receiving this award in recognition for the work we are doing to revolutionize the way organizations manage the complexity of EHS regulatory compliance,” said Margery Moore, chief executive officer of ehsAI. “The global regulatory landscape is rapidly changing due to climate change and ESG requirements and organizations require innovative ways to stay on top of priorities. We are proud to be able to support our customers and partners on their journey to create cleaner, more sustainable operations and communities while improving the health and safety of their workforce.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring ehsAI as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About ehsAI

ehsAI is a compliance automation technology company that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to help organizations greatly reduce the costs and risks of permitting and compliance. A woman-led business, ehsAI is committed to integrity, diversity, and innovation that simplifies environmental, health and safety, and compliance management for businesses. ehsAI uses advanced algorithms to deconstruct, analyze, interpret, and convert complex EHS regulations, permits, and legal documents into actionable compliance requirements. Through API integrations with EHS software solutions that trigger automated workflows, compliance activities and thresholds can be tracked, monitored, and reported on, delivering completely automated compliance. ehsAI’s customers include several top-tier Fortune 500 companies. ehsAI’s award-winning innovation and leadership boast recognition from Environment + Energy Top Product of the Year, Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Business Achievement Award, Environment + Energy Leader 100, BC Tech Technology Impact Award, Rocket Builders Emerging ICT Rockets, and more. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, ehsAI became an Intelex Technologies, ULC company in 2020 but continues to function as an independent entity. For more information visit www.ehsai.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

