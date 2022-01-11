ZeroTier Expands Executive Team; Appoints Industry Veteran Marc Patterson as Chief Operating Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroTier, Inc., (https://www.zerotier.com) a globally recognized secure software-defined networking leader, today announced the hiring of Marc Patterson as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). A former senior executive with Boingo Wireless and British Telecom (BT) and wireless industry consultant, Mr. Patterson brings 25+ years of international business, product, and operational experience to ZeroTier's senior management team.

"We're excited to have Marc formally join our organization," said Adam Ierymenko, ZeroTier's Founder and CEO. "His award-winning product pedigree, established relationships with investors, strong industry contacts, and proven success in enterprise mobility and security complements our core expertise in delivering the power of enterprise SDN to every device, service, and application whether it's located at the edge or in the cloud."

As COO, Mr. Patterson will have global responsibility for ZeroTier's business operations, including go-to-market, supply chain, product management, business intelligence, and communications. Additionally, he will serve on ZeroTier's Board of Directors.

"Marc's addition to the management team comes at an important stage in the company's growth," said Mark Mullen, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Bonfire Ventures, one of ZeroTier's leading investors. "Enterprise and service provider interest in ZeroTier's capabilities continues to intensify, and Marc's success in building and leading high-growth tech-oriented organizations is a great fit."

Mr. Patterson most recently was CEO of Connected Realm Entertainment, a media production company powered by Emmy®-winning broadcast news talent. He also co-chairs Esports & Gaming for the Los Angeles Venture Association, a non-profit driving collaboration and education within the L.A. venture investment ecosystem.

ZeroTier, Inc. offers the fastest, most flexible solution to deploy and maintain secure zero trust peer-to-peer networks. Supporting hundreds of thousands of networks globally with a proud open-source heritage, ZeroTier provides unrivaled ease of connectivity and management for modern networking use cases. ZeroTier is trusted by organizations in an expansive range of global industries including Information Technology, Cloud, Telecommunications, IoT, Manufacturing, Media, Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense. Learn more at zerotier.com, visit our Crunchbase profile, or follow @ZeroTier on Twitter.

