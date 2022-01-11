CEA Industries Inc. Announces New Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Names Ryan Gift to CEA Industries Management Team

Louisville, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: SRNA), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, announced today the appointment of Ryan Gift as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Gift is a seasoned M&A executive with over 15 years of leadership experience.

“We are delighted to announce that Ryan will be assuming leadership of our corporate development initiatives as we continue to execute on our previously announced strategic growth plans,” said Tony McDonald, CEA Industries CEO. “I’m excited to have an executive of Ryan’s caliber to help CEA Industries achieve even greater levels of success.” Ryan adds, “I am very pleased to join CEA Industries at such a pivotal moment, where attractive market tailwinds and new innovations are leading the world to modernize its approach to farming. The CEA Industries team has established a solid foundation to build upon and I very much look forward to adding my energy to that effort.”

Biographical Details

Mr. Gift has more than 15 years of progressive experience in mergers and acquisitions, industrial manufacturing, project management, commercial construction, and engineering. He was most recently M&A Manager – North America at Alfa Laval, a leading global supplier of products & solutions for heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling. In this role, he was responsible for leading all corporate development activities such as mergers, acquisitions, investments/joint ventures, divestments, or strategic partnerships for North American headquartered companies across all three divisions and fourteen business units.

Prior to this role, Mr. Gift joined Alfa Laval in 2012 as part of an acquired company, where he was a project manager responsible for capital equipment supply contracts in water & wastewater treatment equipment. As part of the subsequent post-acquisition integration planning, in 2014 he took over responsibility for the acquired company’s global aftermarket/service business and the related integration activities.

Mr. Gift has held prior positions with Hensel Phelps Construction Company, where he worked on a major hospital project in Houston, Texas, and Matt Construction Corporation in Los Angeles, California, where he gained key experience in commercial general contracting.

Mr. Gift holds a Joint Executive MBA from Columbia Business School & London Business School and a BS in Construction Engineering & Management from Purdue University.

CEO Tony McDonald added “We believe Ryan will make immediate contributions to the Company’s growth through identifying potential partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.”

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries, doing business as Surna Cultivation Technologies, a proven leader in controlled environment agriculture, knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA Industries website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

