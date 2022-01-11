Sun Pacific Holding Corp. announces its subsidiary Sun Pacific Power now providing Nano Solar Panels; “CIG’s industry market capacity to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2024”

MANALAPAN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTC: SNPW) is pleased to announce Sun Pacific Power “NANO SOLAR” panels offering worldwide sales and capacity for up to 50 MW per year. With this new product line Sun Pacific will have the opportunity to provide nano technology and building integrated solar panels that can deliver greater efficiency.



Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp. said, “We are excited to bring to the emerging renewable energy market this state-of-the-art technology to expand our solar footprint and offer Nano Solar CIGs on a worldwide level. Our product will be used for various applications and offering light weight panel technology with the option to provide various colored solar panels for building facades and reducing roof loads.”

Sun Pacific Power CIGS modules are designed and manufactured to the highest reliability standards. The semiconductors in Stion’s thin-film solar panels are made of Copper, Indium, Gallium, Selenium and Sulfur (a compound commonly abbreviated as CIGS). Traditionally, CIGS-based materials have demonstrated the highest efficiencies of any thin-film technology. However, there are many variations of the technology and performance varies widely based on how the materials are deposited and processed. CIGS semiconductor film is comprised of both metallic and non-metallic elements. Stion employs two separate process steps to form the semiconductor film.

The first is ideally suited for deposition of metallic elements.

The second is ideal to supply and incorporate non-metallic elements in the film.

These two processes enable exceptional large area uniformity.

BIPV - Building-integrated photovoltaics. The solar photovoltaic panel is integrated into the building fabric rather than a 'tack-on' addition and the PV panel replaces conventional building cladding materials but with the added benefit of producing renewable electricity. The key advantage of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) is the marginal additional cost in installation. BIPV is one of the fastest growing segments of the photovoltaic industry.

BIPV also delivers further advantages. Its applicability to a wide range of applications, vertical and horizontal surfaces mean a wider area can be employed to generate solar energy than just conventional roof tops. Further, by generating electricity at point of use means that transmission losses are reduced and no upgrade of the grid is required.

BIPV glazing can also deliver added energy saving benefits in reduced heat loss and heat gain and as a non-mechanical system requires little or no maintenance over its lifetime.

The Sun Pacific Power range of BIPV modules provide good environment adaptability, less sensitive to installation angle and are more suitable for vertical installation. One or more combination of our BIPV module types can be used to create a unique look and feel to your building. This provides all with the benefit of generating power without additional space requirement such as traditional solar panels

Follow this link to our product line @ https://sunpacificpower.com/nano-solar/

