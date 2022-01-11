Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) Appoints Accomplished Independent Director to its Board in Step Towards National Securities Exchange Listing Requirements

Manhattan, NY, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announces that Christopher Galliano will join its Board of Directors (the "Board") as a non-executive independent Director effective immediately, demonstrating the Company’s focus on corporate governance, growth and national list requirements.



Mr. Galliano has extensive experience in directing large scale defense-related projects including rapid prototyping for emergent requirements, software engineering and modernization, legacy system transformation, and system-of systems engineering. Mr. Galliano currently serves as Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Skymount Medical, where he co-authored over 6 patents in artificial intelligence (“AI”) based drug discovery and leads the day to day research to construct an oral therapeutic for COVID-19 and 12 other active inventions/pharmaceutical developments.



Mr. Galliano’s previous accomplishments and projects include architecting NATO IT modernization (“ITM”) efforts, NATO's largest IT acquisition in its history and the Department of the Navy Enterprise Data Center (“NEDC”) and subsequent consolidation from over 100 data centers to 3 enterprise data centers. As the Former Executive Officer of Space and Naval Warfare Systems, Mr. Galliano led the program modernization and Research and Development efforts of over 40 Navy programs including Enterprise Application Rationalization, Naval and VA Software development and modernization. In addition to leading the Naval Data Center Architecture, Mr. Galliano led the Navy's engagements with universities across the South to research artificial intelligence (“AI”) and cyber research. Additionally, Mr. Galliano published the first Rapid Zero Day Detection strategy for the Navy and is an author and patent holder of one of the first active learning cyber patents awarded in 2017.



“The appointment of Christopher Galliano as an independent Director marks a major milestone for the Company,” commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa. “Mr. Galliano brings a vast pool of strategic guidance from many different industries and professional backgrounds, which will lend itself to the Company’s growth strategy of building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies. Furthermore, the appointment of non-executive independent Directors means that Healixa, Inc. is one step closer to meeting the listing requirements for up-listing to a national securities exchange such as the NASDAQ.”



"I am thrilled to accept a position on the Board of Directors at Healixa,” commented Christopher Galliano. “Identifying, acquiring, and building disruptive technologies is at the heart of Healixa's growth strategy, and I am confident that my unique experience and skill set will lend itself towards Healixa’s existing technology portfolio and beyond.”



John Lee, Healixa's outgoing Board member said, "I am thrilled to have been able to serve Healixa as a Director during such an exciting period, and am very excited about the future and the evolution of Healixa, Inc. and its portfolio.” Mr. Lee will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Healixa.



About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products.



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



