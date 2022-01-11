Kizmet Impact Capital Launches to Democratize Impact Investing

Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kizmet Impact Capital ("Kizmet” or the “Company”), an impact investment fund intending to become one of the first publicly-traded funds of its kind by listing on the NEO Exchange, is pleased to announce its launch. Kizmet is focused on democratizing impact investing by building a portfolio of purpose-driven companies, and making it possible for individual investors to participate in the portfolio’s growth.



“We created Kizmet to make it possible for investors who may or may not be accredited, to invest in purpose-driven companies through Kizmet, which can offer unprecedented liquidity and flexibility for those investors as well,” said Dr. James Tansey, CEO of Kizmet. Dr. Tansey advises dozens of the world’s most powerful businesses, organizations and governments on channeling billions of dollars towards impact investments. “Traditionally, impact investment opportunities have been limited to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, funds, and government capital. After a year of climate disasters, social uprising, and the beginnings of pandemic recovery, we believe that more people are looking for these kinds of investments with the vision of building a better future.”

Dr. Tansey is also an associate professor at the University of British Columbia (UBC) Sauder School of Business, where he created a business innovation center focused on social innovation and impact investing.

The Company is focused on identifying impact businesses in three key areas:

Food innovation that challenges conventional industrial food production by reducing environmental impacts and improving food security.

innovation that challenges conventional industrial food production by reducing environmental impacts and improving food security. Impact Technologies that offer scalable social and environmental benefits, ranging from energy efficiency solutions to alternative finance platforms, and more.

that offer scalable social and environmental benefits, ranging from energy efficiency solutions to alternative finance platforms, and more. Health technologies that focus on innovation to improve health and wellness outcomes through preventative measures such as dietary and behavioral changes.





The Company recognizes successful impact businesses as those which measure not only their financial performance, but that also generate measurable social and environmental benefits. Those benefits could include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing employment of marginalized populations, reducing incidence of disease, and other similar outcomes. Kizmet uses the best standards including the IRIS+ framework from the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN). All investments will also be aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We source exceptional companies that are making exciting and measurable social and environmental impact, as well as prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion," said Marissa Bronfman, Chief Brand Officer of Kizmet. Ms. Bronfman is a serial impact entrepreneur who has built both for-profit businesses and non-profit initiatives across Canada and India. “We target early and growth-stage companies and work closely with them to accelerate both their impact and commercial success to generate a return for investors and a benefit for society at large.

"I started Kizmet with the belief that we are at a crucial point in history, and that the time is now to create change," said Patrick Morris, Founder of Kizmet. With more than twenty years of experience in capital markets, Mr. Morris was previously CEO of Eat Beyond Global, which invested in high-growth, plant-based food businesses. "Impact businesses are not only great for the planet but are often great for the bottom line as well. Consumers are voting with their wallets for a better world, and Kizmet gives them yet another way to do just that."

About Kizmet Impact Capital

Kizmet Impact Capital is an impact investment fund intending to become one of the first publicly-traded funds of its kind in the world by listing on the NEO Exchange. Kizmet is focused on democratizing impact investing by building a portfolio of purpose-driven companies, and making it possible for individual investors to participate in the portfolio’s growth. Kizmet’s experienced and specialized team sources world-class companies with social and environmental impact in three key areas: health, food, and technology, while also prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusivity throughout its portfolio. Kizmet targets early and growth-stage companies and works closely with them to accelerate both their impact and commercial success to generate a return for investors through exits, profits, management buy-backs, and/or the public markets. Learn more about Kizmet: https://www.kizmetimpact.com/

