Paper Box Market: Surging Prices Propel Suppliers' Revenues - IndexBox

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by a market research firm IndexBox, in H1 2021, global exports of cartons and boxes of corrugated paperboard amounted to 1.9M tonnes, decreasing by 5% compared to the same period in 2020. Despite that, the value of supplies jumped by 16% to $3.6B because the average price rose by 23% to $1,882 per tonne.



Global Corrugated Paper Box Trade

In 2020, approx. 6.1M tonnes of cartons, boxes and cases of corrugated paper or paperboard were exported worldwide, growing by 4.3% on the previous year. In value terms, exports stood at $9B.

Germany (810K tonnes), the U.S. (651K tonnes), the Netherlands (528K tonnes) and China (523K tonnes) represented roughly 41% of total exports in 2020. Poland (347K tonnes) took a 5.7% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by Italy (5.2%). Turkey (244K tonnes), Austria (239K tonnes), Belgium (206K tonnes), Mexico (198K tonnes), Spain (192K tonnes), Guatemala (186K tonnes) and the Czech Republic (137K tonnes) occupied a minor share of global exports.

In value terms, the largest corrugated paper box supplying countries worldwide were China ($1.5B), the U.S. ($1.1B) and Germany ($1.1B), with a combined 42% share of the total value. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Spain, Belgium, Mexico, the Czech Republic and Guatemala, which accounted for a further 33%.

The average corrugated paper box export price stood at $1,491 per tonne in 2020, dropping by -1.6% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. The country with the highest cost was China ($2,910 per tonne), while Guatemala ($767 per tonne) was the lowest. In 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

World’s Largest Corrugated Paper Box Importers

The purchases of the seven significant importers of cartons, boxes and cases of corrugated paper or paperboard, namely the Netherlands, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.S., Belgium and Canada, represented more than a third of total import. Switzerland (139K tonnes), the UK (125K tonnes), the Czech Republic (116K tonnes), Ireland (97K tonnes), Hungary (96K tonnes) and Hong Kong SAR (92K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($701M), Mexico ($668M) and the U.S. ($600M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2020, together comprising 25% of global imports. Germany, France, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, the UK, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Ireland and Hong Kong SAR lagged somewhat behind, accounting for a further 35%.

