Bernstein Private Wealth Management Launches New Financial Advice Series “Let’s Talk”

New York, NY, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P., (AB), today announced the launch of “Let’s Talk,” a new series of roundtable discussions featuring in-house experts and celebrity talent, which seeks to answer some of the most pressing questions as it relates to financial advice and investment strategies. The series will kick off with actress and producer Rosario Dawson, who will be joining the show on Wednesday, January 19, at 12 p.m. ET.

The new series will be moderated by Maci Philitas, Vice President of Emerging Wealth Strategy at Bernstein, and will spotlight various Bernstein executives, as well as the world’s most innovative investors, while creating an interactive experience for their audience. The 45-minute episodes will be live via Bernstein’s Instagram and Facebook page, where viewers are encouraged to ask questions throughout the discussion and interact with one another.

“I’m honored to be the first guest on the “Let’s Talk” series with Bernstein,” said Rosario Dawson. “Intentional giving is a major part of my life, and a big passion of mine is giving back to the community. By the end of the episode, I want people to feel empowered knowing that being generous with your money doesn’t decrease your financial value, it increases your value.”

The first episode, titled “Gaining by Giving,” will explore how generosity can benefit financial well-being. During the live discussion, Dawson and Philitas will be joined by Anne Bucciarelli, Bernstein’s National Director of Wealth Strategies and Philanthropy, who works with individuals and families looking for guidance on their own philanthropic journey, leaving them with practical, tactical steps that’ll change their money habits and inspire the future success of their communities.

“Financial planning can be an intimidating topic for many, and we are looking to change that through this event series,” said Kate Burke, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Bernstein Private Wealth Management. “Bernstein has created ‘Let’s Talk’ to create a space for people to ask questions and learn more about finances—while also fostering a sense of community. We hope to help others in learning effective financial habits to build wealth, and to also feel empowered and confident in making financial decisions.”

To learn more about Bernstein Private Wealth Management, visit Bernstein.com.

Entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu.com managed and executed this program.

About Bernstein

Founded more than 50 years ago, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB), provides investment planning advice and services to individuals, families, endowments, foundations, and other financial guardians, so that they can reach their long-term investment objectives. Our global research enables us to customize a portfolio that suits any investment goal, income need, tax situation, or tolerance for risk. The firm managed $119 billion in assets as of November 30, 2021. For more information, visit Bernstein.com.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2021, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.1% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. (“EQH”), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.7% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, AllianceBernstein.com.

About Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson is an artist, designer, and activist. She made her feature film debut at the age of 15 in the controversial “Kids” followed by Spike Lee’s “He Got Game” and “The 25th Hour”. She’s since starred in a range of films including “Alexander”, “Rent”, “Top Five”, “Trance”, “Unstoppable”, and “Men in Black II”, as well as the “Sin City” franchise and so much more. Aside from her acting credits, Rosario has produced several passion projects such as Talia Lugacy’s “Descent”, “This Is Not a War Film”, and “The Need to Grow”, which highlights innovators healing our broken food systems and the need for soil regeneration to capture carbon and reverse climate change. Rosario is an active board member of V-Day, The Lower East Side Girls Club, Operation USA, and the Environmental Media Association. In 2011, Rosario was honored by Barack Obama with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for her valuable contributions to the community.

In 2013, Rosario co-founded Studio One Eighty Nine with Abrima Erwiah. S189 is an artisan-produced fashion lifestyle brand and social enterprise. Studio 189 is made in Africa and focuses on empowerment, creating jobs, and supporting education and skills training; it partners with organizations such as the United Nations ITC Ethical Fashion Initiative and the NYU Stern School of Business. In 2020, Studio 189 won the prestigious CFDA Lexus Fashion Initiative for Sustainability.

