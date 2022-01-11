Brian J. Taylor joins Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management as Senior Vice President, Wealth Director in Princeton, New Jersey

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management, today announced Brian J. Taylor, CTFA as its Senior Vice President, Wealth Director in Princeton, N.J., reporting to Jennifer Dempsey Fox, CFP®, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management. Taylor will lead the Princeton team and be responsible for new business, community visibility, and brand development in the market.

“We are pleased to welcome Brian to our team during this exciting time with the combination of WSFS and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation having just closed and we bring together these two storied companies with a history of service,” said Dempsey Fox, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management. “Brian brings more than 25 years of wealth management experience and we are thrilled to have him join the team. His addition further expands our deep bench and emphasizes our commitment to serving Clients in the Princeton area.”

Taylor has spent his entire career managing and building relationships with high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families. He was most recently Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor at Wells Fargo Private Bank.

“I am excited to join Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management and WSFS,” said Taylor. “I look forward to working with this dynamic and collaborative team to serve our Clients in the Princeton area.”

Taylor is a resident of Westfield, N.J. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance from Loyola University in Maryland, and attended New York Law School. Taylor also earned the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation and holds several securities licenses. He is an active member of the community, serving on the board of Westfield Lacrosse Club and as a youth coach for the Westfield Soccer Association, St. Helen’s CYO Basketball, and Westfield Lacrosse Club.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

