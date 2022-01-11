Global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 371.47 Million by 2030 by Growing with a CAGR of 8.01% During 2021-2030; Rising Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide to Drive Market Growth

New York, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2020, around 10 Million deaths were caused as a result of cancer. Moreover, the most common causes of cancer in the same year were breast, lung, colon & rectum, prostate, skin (non-melanoma), and stomach cancers with 2.26 Million cases, 2.21 Million cases, 1.93 Million cases, 1.41 Million cases, 1.20 Million cases, and 1.09 Million cases respectively. On the other hand, the most common causes of cancer death in the same year were lung, colon & rectum, liver, stomach, and breast cancers with 1.80 Million deaths, 935000 deaths, 830000 deaths, 769000 deaths, and 685000 deaths respectively.



Kenneth Research recently added a report on “ Global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market ” which has been studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report focuses on the latest market trends, along with the key market players operating in the market. A study on the different strategies adopted by these players to sustain in the market including their product portfolio analysis has also been analyzed for the readers of this report.

One of the leading causes of death around the globe is cancer diseases. The disease, which is also known to possess a significant economic burden, requires early diagnosis for its efficient treatment. According to the statistics by the National Cancer Institute of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the national costs for cancer in the United States were estimated to reach USD 208.9 Billion (in 2020 U.S. dollars), which was an increase of 10% from the estimated cost of USD 190.2 Billion in the year 2015. Out of all the treatments available for treating cancer, radiotherapy is one of the most widely prescribed therapies by oncologists. With the surge in the prevalence of cancer worldwide, the need for radiotherapies is also anticipated to increase. This, as a result, is expected to drive the demand for radiotherapy positioning devices, and in turn, expand the market growth.

The global radiotherapy positioning devices market registered a revenue of USD 172.87 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 371.47 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period. The market is also expected to grow on account of the growing advancements in the field of healthcare, along with the rise in current health expenditure worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (as a share of GDP), touched 9.858% in the year 2018, up from 9.132% in the year 2008.

The global radiotherapy positioning device market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America registered the largest revenue of USD 61.13 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch a revenue of USD 130.57 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Out of these, the market in the United States is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 60.07 Million by the end of 2022, and also grow with the highest CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Europe registered the second-largest revenue of USD 56.72 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 118.91 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Germany registered the largest revenue of USD 12.36 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 26.96 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, the market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 23.90 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 11.17 Million in the year 2020.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global radiotherapy positioning devices market is segmented by product type into head, neck & brain immobilization device, thorax & breast immobilization device, pelvic immobilization device, and others. Amongst these segments, the thorax & breast immobilization device segment registered the largest revenue of USD 59.11 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 125.92 Million by the end of 2030. In North America, the segment is projected to touch USD 45.70 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 21.64 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in Europe, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 39.95 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 19.24 Million in the year 2020.

The global radiotherapy positioning devices market is further segmented by end-user into hospitals, cancer research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Amongst these segments, the hospitals segment generated the largest revenue of USD 101.20 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 221.16 Million by the end of 2030. In North America, the segment is expected to touch the largest revenue of USD 76.15 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 35.09 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to reach USD 58.03 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 24.56 Million in the year 2020.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global radiotherapy positioning devices market that are included in our report are C-RAD, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Elekta AB, BIONIX LLC, ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV, Qfix, Klarity Medical Products, IZI Medical Products, CDR Systems, Candor ApS, and others.

