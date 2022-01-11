Clearmind Medicine Strengthens Presence in North America with New Senior Appointments

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, FSE: CWY0, OTC Pink: CMNDF) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, is pleased to announce senior appointments to its management team in North America.

Mr. Mark Haden, psychedelic medicine expert, has been appointed as the Company’s Vice President Business Development. Mr. Haden was promoted to this position after serving as one of the founding members of Clearmind's scientific advisory.

Mr. Haden has spent his career working to advance the use of psychedelics in medicine. Mark has substantial research experience, including a leadership role in the study of Psilocybin Research Investigating Medical Efficacy, which explores psilocybin as an adjunct in the treatment of substance use disorders, and has spent 10 years as the chairman and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies in Canada, an organization he founded. He has also dedicated over 25 years to working directly with patients through the Vancouver Coastal Health Addiction Services. Mr. Haden currently serves as Director of Clinical Research at Psygen Industries, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelic drug products for clinical research and therapeutic applications and is an Adjunct Professor at the University of British Columbia School of Population and Public Health.

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that, Mr. Gilad Babchuk has been appointed as the Company’s Head of Strategy and Communication. Mr. Babchuk is a serial entrepreneur with 28 years of global experience in establishing, developing, and running organizations. He served as a strategic advisor to top-level managers in both the private and public sectors as well as to certain politicians at various governmental levels. He was a founder and co-founder of over 15 social ventures, as well as a 4-time CEO. Gilad is an acclaimed speaker and is currently a consultant for multinational companies, working with senior CEOs, business leaders, and entrepreneurs worldwide.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, commented on the announcement, “As we continue to increase our footprint in North America, I am excited to welcome our newest team members. Since joining our scientific advisory board, Adjunct Prof. Haden's contributions have been plentiful and we believe that as VP of Business Development, his expertise and connections will greatly improve the future progression of the company."

“Mr. Babchuk has decades of experience in taking companies to their next stage with well-established strategies and tactics. I am confident that our new team members will support Clearmind in achieving its goals for the upcoming year and will facilitate efforts in North America,” Zuloff-Shani added.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of four patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWYO” and on the OTC pink under the symbol "CMNDF".

