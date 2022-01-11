Sbanken ASA: Successful issuance of additional Tier 1 and subordinated Tier 2 bonds

English Norwegian

Sbanken ASA has today issued NOK 100 million in new additional Tier 1 bonds,

with a coupon equal to 3 months Nibor + 2.60 percentage points. The additional

Tier 1 bond has a perpetual tenor, with the first call option after 5 years.

Sbanken ASA has in addition issued NOK 150 million in a new dated subordinated

Tier 2 bond with a coupon equal to 3 months Nibor + 1.08 percentage points. The

bonds have a tenor of 10 years, with the first call option after 5 years. The

additional Tier 1 and subordinated Tier 2 issues will be sought listed on Nordic

ABM and the settlement date will be 14 Januar 2022.

The issues are approved by the Board of Directors in Sbanken ASA.

Nordea and Swedbank acted as Joint Lead Managers for the transactions.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act