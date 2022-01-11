KindHealth Launches KindIQ, a Health Insurance Marketplace Builder

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KindHealth announces the rebranding of its health insurance marketplace builder as KindIQ, part of an effort to allow for an easier entry into the fast-growing health insurance market.

KindIQ is a white-labeled insurance solution provided through KindHealth's digital Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) marketplace. It provides employers, benefits brokers, fintech companies, and more the opportunity to customize their health insurance offerings for current employees or to accelerate into the insurance industry by selling comprehensive healthcare solutions for their current customer database.

"Our platform enables businesses outside of the health insurance industry to access new technology offerings, expand their revenue potential, and take advantage of the opportunity to become an insurance agency," Kindhealth COO Andrew Tomasik said. "As giant technology companies enter the health insurance market, we want to give every company an equal footing to break into the financial wellness conversation."

Industry reports and trade publications note that Google, Amazon and Apple all have taken steps to enter the $6 trillion health insurance market.

Google's parent company has made nine-figure investments in both Oscar Health and Applied Services and partnered with Swiss Re in a health insurance subsidiary. Amazon has partnerships with Geico, Allstate and Cigna to market through its Alexa service and is discussing health insurance with its platform's vendors. Apple is partnering with John Hancock and United Healthcare on insurance plans and is examining ties between Apple Watch features and health insurance.

KindIQ gives smaller businesses a viable path into the market, letting companies establish and manage a customized marketplace of insurance products.

"KindIQ can serve a variety of companies, whether it's an employer wanting to implement a strategy to reimburse their own employees for direct-to-consumer health insurance, an employee benefits broker who has multiple opportunities to serve clients whether they are an individual or employer groups, or a fintech company with thousands of customers that see the need to make health insurance a part of the value they offer to the customers already," KindHealth CEO Albert Pomales said.

The KindIQ platform is a unique way to unlock revenue with current customers and increase customer loyalty and retention, which will be a huge focus for companies going into 2022.

To learn more about the KindIQ health insurance marketplace and get a free quote, visit KindHealth.co today.

About KindHealth

KindHealth is an insurance discovery platform launched in 2015 and based in Austin, Texas, founded by entrepreneur team Albert Pomales, Andrew Tomasik, Mark Adams and John Constantine. KindHealth's platform is powered by cutting-edge technology, which recommends the best insurance plan for consumers' needs and budget, allowing KindHealth to better understand its customers and offer the right insurance plan. Additionally, KindHealth's Marketplace Builder™ makes it simple for companies in any category — from leading technology brands to insurtech startups — to offer white-labeled digital insurance solutions to their customers. Visit https://www.kindhealth.co/.

