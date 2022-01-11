Organic Remedies Expands Into St. Louis County, MO

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: State Senator Doug Beck, District 1 Michael Shaffer, COO Missouri, Organic Remedies Organic Remedies Cultivation & Manufacturing Representatives Medical Marijuana Industry Experts Local and State Public Officials When: Fri., January 14 at 12:00 p.m. Where: 11420 Concord Village Ave., St. Louis, MO 63123

Additional Information:



Organic Remedies’ Open House Celebration will kick off with brief remarks, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tours of the dispensary will be offered.

Company COO Michael Shaffer and specially trained staff will be available for interviews.

Official opening for business is tentatively scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022.

Other Events Planned:

Saturday, January 15, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Open House and “Meet the Cultivators/Manufacturers” community event; many of the state’s marijuana cultivators and manufacturers will be on hand to answer questions. Open to the public.

About Organic Remedies MO

Organic Remedies MO is a vertically integrated medical marijuana company that cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses medical marijuana products in Missouri. Organic Remedies grows and manufactures premium medical marijuana products that are available in dispensaries across Missouri. As an organization, Organic Remedies is committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Chaffee, MO, Organic Remedies’ cultivation and manufacturing facility provides safe, effective medical marijuana therapies to certified MO patients for state-approved health conditions. Organic Remedies dispensaries are located in Cape Girardeau, Sedalia, and St. Louis. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesMo.com .

