Detroit-Windsor Tunnel reduces carbon footprint through enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Detroit, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel today announced the tunnel’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower enables DTE Electric customers to attribute more of their energy use to the company’s wind and solar parks, accelerating the development of new clean energy projects. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel has enrolled at 10% with a goal of increasing its enrollment to 100% by 2030. The tunnel’s current enrollment has the environmental benefit equivalent to avoiding the greenhouse gas emissions from 356,212 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.*

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is owned by American Roads, a transportation infrastructure company that recently launched an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiative. As part of this initiative, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel has implemented a recycling program as well as employee and customer education programs around best practices for reducing, reusing and recycling.

“All of American Roads, including our team at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, is highly dedicated to our new ESG initiatives,” said Kyle Krukowski, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. “We’re proud of the recent sustainability initiatives we’ve completed, and excited for others that are in progress. We’re ahead of the industry in terms of reducing our carbon footprint and being an environmentally friendly company, and MIGreenPower is a significant part of that.”

MIGreenPower is now among the top voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel joins more than 46,000 residential and 450 business MIGreenPower subscribers, including Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Bedrock Detroit and the University of Michigan. To date, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled more than 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, which has the environmental benefit of taking more than 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.

“Thousands of vehicles pass through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel every day, and it provides important access between the United States and Canada,” said Brian Calka, director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. “We are excited to welcome the tunnel to the growing community of businesses using MIGreenPower to help meet their environmental goals.”

For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

About the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel opened to traffic on Nov. 3, 1930, and is the only international, vehicular, subaqueous border crossing in the world. The tunnel is 5,160 feet (1,573 meters) long and is one of the world’s 15 busiest border crossings, serving more than 4 million vehicles each year. That makes the tunnel a key player in the economic health of our region and one of the most important border crossings between the United States and Canada. It has also been recognized as one of the great engineering wonders of the world. Located between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, connecting the U.S. interstates to Ontario’s Highway 401, it is one of the fastest links between the two countries.

Travelers can get real-time updates and traffic information online at www.dwtunnel.com, on Twitter @DetWinTunnel.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.