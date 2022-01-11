OMID Holdings, Inc. Engages with Marketing Firm

Phillipsburg, NJ, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) has entered into a 6-month marketing and consulting agreement with a Toronto-based marketing firm, North Equities Corp (“the firm”). With an expertise in a variety of social media platforms, North Equities Corp. will facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company’s news. In connection with this agreement, the company has agreed to pay the firm $60,000.00 along with 150,000 restricted shares of OMID common stock.

“It has been a privilege to win the confidence of OMID shareholders over the past two years since the company first went public in February of 2020. With significant progress made, I look forward to a renewed commitment of transparency as we continue to execute our plans, improving our business operations along with awareness amongst investors.” stated Adam Frank, the Chairman & CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.

In coordination with the marketing and consulting agreement, a dedicated YouTube channel has been launched (see below link) that will contain important information about OMID. Interested parties are urged to visit the YouTube channel in addition to the company’s website for information about the company. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDPWlYiRWUVDGssFtW_3eHw

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts, primarily CBD, as well as other herbal ingredients. The company’s objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods. Acts 2:12.

For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/ .

