Unravel Data CEO to Keynote Second “DataOps Unleashed” Virtual Event on February 2, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Unravel Data announced that its CEO and Co-founder, Kunal Agarwal will deliver the keynote address at the “ DataOps Unleashed ” event, a free, full-day virtual summit will showcase some of the most prominent voices from across the burgeoning DataOps community that will be taking place on February 2nd, 2022.

The most successful enterprise organizations of tomorrow will be the ones who can effectively harness data from a broad array of sources and operating environments and rapidly transform it into actionable intelligence that supports data-driven decision making. DataOps Unleashed is a growing, cross-industry community where data professionals can productively collaborate with one another, share industry best practices, and deliver on the promise of what it means to be a data-led company.

The event will feature compelling presentations, conversation, and peer-sharing between technical practitioners, data scientists, and executive strategists from some of the most data-forward enterprise organizations in the world, including Slack, Zillow, Cisco, IBM, and many other recognized global brands. Over the course of the day, attendees will learn how a modernized approach to DataOps can transform their operations, improve data predictability, increase reliability, and create economic efficiencies with their data pipelines. Leading vendors from the DataOps market including Census , Metaplane , Airbyte , and Manta will be joining Unravel Data in supporting this community event.

Speakers at the DataOps Unleashed event to include:

• Ryan Kinney, Senior Data Engineer, Slack

• Andrei Lopatenko , VP of Engineering, Zillow

More information about the event can be found at: https://dataopsunleashed.com/

WHEN: Wednesday, February 2nd beginning at 9AM PST

COST: Free