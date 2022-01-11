Impact BioMedical Announces New Bioplastics Test Results

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Biomedical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) along with its scientific research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences, (GRDG) announced today a project that is designed to take plastics in a whole new direction with the development of what we call Bio-plastics. Bio-plastics under development are designed to make everyday objects resistant to viruses, and also gentler to the planet.



Building off of existing research Daryl Thompson, founder of GRDG Sciences, explored the globe searching for ways to develop new types of microbial plastics that break down and decompose quicker than current plastics.

“We basically went anywhere and everywhere looking at plants and animals that don’t have viruses actively growing on them,” said Thompson. “We traveled from swamps and rivers, to the grovelands, to the depths of the oceans. We knew that nature has a way of protecting itself, we just had to look closer and then find a way to incorporate what we found into man-made science.”

Thompson and his team focused on different types of biological sources that naturally prevent the unwanted growth of harmful bacteria or viruses.

“By isolating and adding these natural, biological compounds to plastics, we are attempting to reinvent plastics to make them be not only more bio-friendly, but also more bio-compatible,” said Thompson.

Early Testing

Early testing results on the new bioplastic prototypes is promising. The anti-microbial bioplastics reduced SARS-CoV-2 by more than 1 log fold (90% reduction) by 30 minutes and approximately 2 log fold (99% reduction) in 2 hours. These antimicrobial properties would be of obvious benefit in assisting to sterilize surfaces — especially as the world continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

As testing continues, the diverse uses of bioplastics are nearly limitless, from cups to countertops and even paper. The bioplastics could easily be integrated into all types of contexts, including health care, public spaces, and home settings, effectively always helping to protect people at every turn.

These early results are welcome news for GRDG Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore Jr., United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Think of the lives that could be protected and saved if every surface effectively cleans itself between uses,” he said. “One of the ways a vast number of viruses are spread is through touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your face. If we can stop the viral threat on the surface, the number of people who become ill will fall.”

Better for the Planet

A promising secondary component of these bio-plastics may prove to have an even larger global impact. Inserting these natural compounds into the plastics makes designed for improved degradation.

It is estimated that there are currently 5.25 trillion pieces of macro and micro plastics in the world’s oceans, weighing 269,000 metric tons. Every day, around 8 million new pieces of plastic enter the ocean. The National Geographic Society reported in July 2020 that the total amount of plastics in the ocean could nearly triple by 2040.

“The bio-plastic models we are working on naturally break down easier and sooner than current plastics. This will help lower the number of plastics that make it into the ocean,” said Frank Heuszel, President of Impact Biomedical, Inc. “That’s good news for the planet.”

Growing Market

These results of these innovative GRDG microbial bioplastics comes on the heels of a 2020 Bloomberg article that reported the antimicrobial market will balloon to $17.55 billion by 2026 because of rising safety concerns.

Companies such as BASF, which is expanding its production plant in anticipation of the rise; Dunmore Corporation, Biocote, PolyOne, Microban, DOW and others are all key players in the antimicrobial packaging market, which is a prime area of focus for GRDG as it continues to refine its bioplastics technology and seek partnerships for the general market.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno related diseases. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/ .

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, and banking, lending, and finance. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically unlocks value through IPO spin offs. Under new leadership since 2019, DSS has built the necessary foundation for sustainable growth through the acquisition and formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in five high-growth sectors. These companies offer innovative, flexible, and real-world solutions that not only meet customer needs, but create sustainable value and opportunity for transformation.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com.

