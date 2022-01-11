AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTC: AVVH) Completes Merger with GoldQuest Capital, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVVH) announced today that it has officially completed its merger with GoldQuest Capital, Inc., a Houston, Texas-based real estate lending company that specializes in first lien real estate mortgages in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. While its core operations will remain focused on first lien real estate mortgages, the company also noted that it will be providing regular updates over the next few weeks to provide details of its overall corporate vision, including a new addition to its Board of Directors and several new business lines to expand its lending operations.



Mr. Miguel Sanchez, President and CEO of AVVH/GoldQuest Capital, stated, “What a way to end 2021. The public markets are such a new arena for us. We appreciate the patience and support of our shareholders this past year as we worked through some legal requirements, finalized the details of our vision, and put the proper procedures in place for our future growth.”

AVVH will be posting its pre-merger quarterly disclosure statement for the company’s fiscal second quarter that ended on November 30, 2021, later this week. Consolidated financials will be included in the company’s fiscal third quarter disclosure statement that runs through February 28, 2022. The company will also be filing a request for a name change and new ticker symbol with FINRA in the next few weeks.

Mr. Sanchez added, “We know that for many of our shareholders, the completion of this merger has been a long time coming. Although we have access to steady deal flow through our relationship with GoldQuest Group and other real estate brokers, we ask for your continued patience while we build out our loan portfolio over the next few years. We are really excited about the upcoming year.”

About AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc.

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc./GoldQuest Capital, Inc. is an early-stage company whose primary purpose is to fund real estate loans and redevelop select existing real estate assets to beautify communities and create new jobs. GoldQuest Capital’s redevelopment projects will include multi-family residential, commercial, industrial, and heavy industrial real estate.

