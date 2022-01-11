Real Estate Attorney Jill Parks Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth

Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jill Parks, an experienced commercial real estate, land use and urban development attorney, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a counsel in Washington, D.C.

Parks represents major developers and national, regional and local companies on all aspects of the land planning, zoning and development process. She has experience with complex, transit-oriented developments in Northern Virginia, such as Reston Station and Reston Row for Comstock Companies (Reston), Halley Rise for Brookfield Properties (Reston) and Arbor Row for Mather Lifeways (Tysons). Parks has successfully obtained approvals for office, retail, industrial and residential uses as well as large planned, mixed-use communities and destination entertainment centers like The Rose for Colonial Downs (Dumfries), a mixed-use development with a gaming facility, hotel, conference center and 80-acre public park.

“Jill is a skilled lawyer with an excellent reputation throughout Northern Virginia for her successful advocacy on behalf of her clients,” said John McGranahan, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Land Use and Development practice and administrative partner for the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. “With her experience and acumen, Jill brings immediate value to our land use clients and further strengthens Hunton Andrews Kurth’s nationally-recognized real estate team.”

As part of her practice, Parks advises clients on proposals for development and/or redevelopment of assets, including obtaining necessary administrative interpretations, comprehensive plan amendments, zoning approvals and construction and use permits from public bodies and agencies; negotiates land use and development provisions in purchase and sales agreements and performs due diligence on potential acquisitions; prepares complex, multi-party development agreements, reciprocal easement agreements and proffer implementation/cost-sharing agreements; and facilitates negotiations and drafts agreements between local governments and private developers relating to public facilities and infrastructure improvements.

Parks joins the firm from Cooley LLP, where she practiced real estate and land use law for more than 15 years. Earlier in her career, she was an associate with Husch Blackwell LLP. Parks earned her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis and her law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law, graduating magna cum laude, Order of the Coif.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters.

