DANNY MCDONALD JOINS ENDEAVORS AS GENERAL COUNSEL/CHIEF RISK OFFICER

San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors is excited to welcome Danny McDonald into the new executive position of General Counsel/Chief Risk Officer, a role in which he will lead Endeavors’ legal services and risk management process.

McDonald’s role is twofold—as General Counsel, he will manage all legal matters impacting Endeavors, oversee the provision of all legal services to Endeavors, and counsel the company’s senior leadership on a broad range of matters impacting the organization. As Chief Risk Officer, he will be responsible for implementing a comprehensive enterprise risk management program.

McDonald has over 15 years of experience in the legal field. He holds a Juris Doctor and a master’s degree in accounting after graduating from both the University of Texas School of Law and School of Business. Over the course of his prestigious career, he has worked as an in-house attorney, a certified public accountant, and legal and business advisor for reputable Texas companies.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Danny to the Endeavors team,” said Jon Allman, Endeavors President & CEO. “He has a heart for our mission of serving others and will certainly continue to improve our services to the community.”

In his new role, McDonald hopes to provide needed support to an organization that resonates with his personal values and immediate community.

“As a father who is blessed to have two young daughters with special needs (Down syndrome), God has given me a heart for helping vulnerable people,” said McDonald. “The position at Endeavors provides me the perfect opportunity to humbly utilize my experience and abilities to help the organization better serve its vulnerable clients, enabling these individuals to maximize their potential and provide a better life for themselves and their families.”

