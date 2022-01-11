VelocityEHS Ranked One of Built In’s Best Remote Companies to Work For in 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, has been named one of the 100 Best Remote-First Companies to Work For in 2022 by Built In, the online community for national startups and tech companies. Led by an increase in employees working from home post-pandemic, Built In’s inaugural ranking gathered data from permanently remote-first companies across the country to create this year’s list. Launched in 2021, the VelocityEHS Work for All remote-first work program helps its employees balance productivity with greater freedom and flexibility.



“A crucial factor in any company’s success is the health and happiness of its people,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “This recognition is a true reflection of our highly talented team, who demonstrated early on during the pandemic that they don’t need to be in the office to be productive. While we’ve always been a globally distributed company, our decision to commit to a permanent fully remote model meets the needs of the evolving workforce by transforming how our people structure work around their lives. We look forward to continuing to deliver policies, processes, tools and technology that empowers their success no matter where they choose to work.”

The VelocityEHS Work for All program gives employees the option to work in the office, remote or a hybrid format of their choice. In addition to increased flexibility, employees also have access to additional resources, like technology and stipends that assist team members in building more efficient home office set-ups. Additionally, the company is safeguarding against employee burnout by optimizing virtual work conditions through improved meeting guidelines, communication standards and additional support.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I’m thrilled to congratulate our 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of applicants. For our remote-first companies list, the number of entrants more than quadrupled. This demonstrates how much these companies have changed this year as they adapted to the evolving preferences of today’s tech professionals. With their willingness to change, these companies show a profound commitment to their people. That spirit defines a ‘best place to work,’ and, ultimately, it’s what this program is designed to reward.”

The VelocityEHS remote-first work program also widens the talent market, enabling the company to recruit from anywhere and partner with even more diverse talent. To learn more about VelocityEHS and its current career opportunities, visit www.EHS.com/about-us/careers.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com